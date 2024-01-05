5 strangest F1 car launches over the years

Car launches are one of the most important events for any F1 team. Right before the season, each team showcases what they have been working on for the past year. Of course, several teams simply reveal the livery on a show car to keep the aerodynamic secrets to themselves before the first pre-season testing.

While most of the car launches in recent history have been quite boring and straight-forward, some teams have gone crazy with them in the past.

Here is a list of the five most bizarre and strangest car launches in Formula 1.

#5 Honda F1 team car launch - 2007

Back in 2007, the Honda F1 team revealed a rather bizarre car livery based on the earth itself.

Apart from the back side of the car, everything was covered with a satellite map of the earth itself. It was even stranger that the livery was sponsorless, making it even weirder and plainer to look at. The only thing written on the car was the driver's number and 'myearthdream.com' website on the rear wing.

Honda exclaimed that they had chosen their livery to emphasize the significance of Formula 1 becoming a more ecologically friendly sport; a decision that, up until that point, hadn't been given much thought.

Although the message was really powerful, the livery that depicted it was rather amusing.

#4 Sauber F1 team car launch - 2004

As the sport entered the 21st century, using musicians for car introductions was nothing new.

Although Sauber engaged the British girl group 'The Sugababes' for their launch in 2004, the entire performance was somewhat weird.

At the start, there were peculier giant pipes that were dancing around while the Sugababes, dressed as Sauber pitcrew, performed a live pitstop before taking off half of the suit to dance and sing around the car.

#3 Jordan F1 team car launch - 2002

Back in the day, teams used to go all out on car launches. Their innovative ways to showcase their machines were highly valued.

However, Jordan Grand Prix deserves special recognition as they received the EJ12 car by a literal plane in 2002.

The car launch took place at an aircraft hanger in Brussels. Like with any car launch, Jordan's drivers and team seniors discussed the upcoming season before the control tower of the airport informed them that there was a delivery coming for the team.

A literal cargo plane bearing DHL's livery arrived at the airport; it was hauled into the hangar. The side doors opened to expose Jordan's new 2002 F1 car.

#2 McLaren F1 team car launch - 1997

One of the most famous car launches was when McLaren had an extravagent yet strange event to reveal their MP4/12.

As mentioned above, bringing on singers to further spice up the car launch was nothing new. However, the British giants brought the famed Spice Girls themselves to fire up the mood.

McLaren chose London's Alexandra Palace to bring out their new machine for the 1997 season.

Apart from the popular girl band, the launch had every bizarre performance imaginable, from roller skaters from the musical Starlight Express around the crowd to a performance by Jamiroquai.

#1 BAR F1 team car launch - 1999

BAR's (British American Racing) very first car launch after entering the sport was anything but normal.

While it is a clear rule by the FIA to have two identical liveries running under the same team, the newly added team missed out on that point.

In the 1999 car launch, BAR revealed two completely different liveries and race suits, which was shocking since no team has ever done it before.

After the FIA disallowed BAR to run with two completely different liveries, the team took the matter to the European Commission.

In the end, both livery designs were used, but they were painted on either side of each car.

