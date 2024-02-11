5 things to expect from Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 challenger, SF-24 

Ferrari made waves in the winter break, signing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to team up alongside Charles Leclerc. As the dust settles over Scuderia's historic driver signing, the focus shifts to its 2024 challenger, the SF-24.

The Italian outfit capitalized on the introduction of ground effect regulations in 2022, as it transformed into a title contender in the first half of the season. The following year, the SF-23, failed to live up to the expectations of its predecessor. Carlos Sainz took the sole non-Red Bull win in 2023, as the team gained momentum in the second half of the season.

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

According to team principal Fred Vasseur, the SF-24 will consist of "95 percent new components." Reports from Italian media indicate Ferrari's 2024 challenger was "cleansed of the errors" in its predecessor and should represent a good step forward.

The team will unveil the SF-24, codenamed Project 676, on February 13, likely from its base in Maranello. Prior to its launch, let us take a look at five things to look forward to in the upcoming Ferrari challenger (via Italian media Formu1a.uno).

5 things to expect in Ferrari's SF-24

#5 A bold livery

As F1 teams continue to distance themselves from vibrant colors on their cars, exposing bare carbon fiber, the Italian team is reportedly not taking any such weight-saving measures.

The new livery on the SF-24 is expected to feature the iconic red, yellow and a return of white color, with minimal carbon fiber exposure. The team has already launched its race gear for the 2024 season, consisting of the above-mentioned primary colors.

Expand Tweet

#4 Front Wing

The efficiency of the front wing in an F1 car is crucial for achieving a good overall aerodynamic balance. Optimizing the front wing will help generate downforce and direct airflow to the rest of the aero components.

The nose of the SF-24 is not expected to undergo any major changes to its predecessor. An evolutionary update is expected for the front wing, similar to the one introduced by Haas in Austin last season.

#3 Gearbox

According to it.motorsport.com, Ferrari engineers are said to have made inroads in reducing the dimensions of the new transmission case that houses the gearbox.

A slightly shorter and significantly narrower (20 mm on each side) transmission case allows the team to have a larger diffuser, thereby increasing the downforce generated by the car body.

#2 Suspension

Aside from the aerodynamic components, suspension geometries play an important role in the characteristics of the current breed of F1 cars that depend on the floor to generate consistent downforce.

Ferrari's 2024 challenger is expected to stay true to its original concept - featuring the push-rod suspension on the front and pull-rod suspension on the rear. It is opposite to the concept adopted by reigning champions Red Bull and McLaren. The Stake and Visa Cash App RB F1 team have also switched to this design for their 2024 car.

Expand Tweet

#1 Floor, sidepods

The key to mastering the current F1 regulations lies in the design of the floor, which generates consistent downforce, on a wide variety of track configurations.

Ferrari's 2022 challenger was bugged with 'porpoising,' with the team sorting out the issue over the next couple of seasons. Last season, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sain complained about the handling characteristics of the SF-23.

Heading into the 2024 season, the main focus of the SF-24 floor design is to provide greater driveability and comfort for drivers. The S-duct (bypass duct), which was unique to Ferrari SF-23 side-pods, will be carried over to the SF-24.