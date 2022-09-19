5 times replacement drivers outperformed race drivers in F1

The F1 world is sometimes so focused on their star drivers or teams that the fraternity forgets about the reserve drivers, the test ones, or the replacements. These men, if not equally, are definitely very important aspects of their team's development throughout a season. And while many of them spend most of their time on the sidelines, they deserve immense respect for the work they put in, actually.

Though in the past, a reserve or test driver's duties were not necessarily profoundly described, in today's world that simply won't work. In the modern world, however, their roles are predefined.

3rd party drivers are involved in heavy simulator work and are required to spend hours on end to provide the team with important car data for F1 development.

Moreover, they also have to fill in for the team's drivers as and when needed.

Over the years, some of these third-party drivers have made it a point to prove their worth when they're given a chance to do that. Let's look at those names who even outperformed a regular teammate or driver despite being a replacement.

#1 Kamui Kobayashi's stunning Toyota step-in

Timo Glock was in good form as he headed into the 2009 F1 Japanese Grand Prix weekend. He, however, first fell ill and missed Friday's practice at Suzuka, allowing the car to be guided by the capable Kamui Kobayashi.

Tragedy then struck further as Glock suffered a terrible accident during qualifying at the exit of the track's chicane. After picking up some serious injuries, the driver was ruled out for the Japanese GP and upcoming races.

The team's third driver, Kobayashi, then stepped in to secure a remarkable ninth place in Brazil.

The next race (Abu Dhabi GP), however, would later on secure him an F1 seat for the future. He finished sixth ahead of his teammate and made a significant impression as he valiantly battled newly-crowned world champion Jenson Button in the race.

#2 Mika Salo had big shoes to fill at Ferrari in 1999

Ferrari faced a brutal situation when the team's talented driver Michael Schumacher met with an accident during the 1999 F1 British GP. Surprisingly, his car's brakes had failed as he locked up on Lap 1 ahead of the Stowe bend, running into the barriers, and breaking his leg.

Formula 1 @F1



It's a moment every Ferrari driver dreams of, hear it from the man himself in this week's F1 Beyond The Grid podcast with Mika Salo



#F1 An unexpected call and podium in MonzaIt's a moment every Ferrari driver dreams of, hear it from the man himself in this week's F1 Beyond The Grid podcast with Mika Salo #F1 BeyondTheGrid An unexpected call and podium in Monza 🇮🇹It's a moment every Ferrari driver dreams of, hear it from the man himself in this week's F1 Beyond The Grid podcast with Mika Salo👇#F1 #F1BeyondTheGrid

Ferrari then found talented Finnish driver Mika Salo to finish some of their races before Schumacher's return. Ferrari's other driver Eddie Irvine (finished second in 1999), however, became the team's priority, as proved during that season's German GP.

Salo had a remarkable German GP, given he qualified P4 ahead of Irvine and led the race later on. He was doing so well that his Ferrari would've definitely won. The Maranello camp then ordered him to swap places with Irvine during the race, and he duly obliged.

In Schumacher's absence, the Finn gave his best, often trying to finish in points. Salo's efforts, combined with Schumacher's podiums in the last two races, were enough to guide Ferrari to the constructors' championship that year.

#3 Sebastian Vettel's champion-like debut with Sauber F1 in 2007

Many don't know this, but Sebastian Vettel entered F1 as a Sauber reserve and test driver in 2007, only to later shift to Toro Rosso. Back then, Polish driving sensation Robert Kubica was racing for the team when he suffered a life-threatening crash at the F1 US GP that year.

Coming out of Turn 9, an incident with Jarno Trulli sent Kubica's Sauber viciously into the barricades as he somehow luckily escaped with minor injuries. He only missed one race, still awarding Vettel his chance. The German, as we now know, gave a mature and confident performance entering into a points position in his very first race.

katie 🪴🏳️‍🌈 @sebvettelthings good morning it’s another great day to think about bmw sauber test driver sebastian vettel good morning it’s another great day to think about bmw sauber test driver sebastian vettel https://t.co/05e3DyLu3n

Though part of it was also thanks to teammate Nick Heidfeld's DNF, it cannot be denied that Vettel had big shoes to fill. He was third quickest in practice sessions, only behind the McLarens, and made calculated overtakes during the race to finish in 8th ahead of many big names. Clearly, he was no ordinary driver!

#4 George Russell's smashing debut with Mercedes

George Russell is now a permanent Mercedes driver. And though no one expected him to make it to the seat ahead of Valtteri Bottas, he changed perspectives when he had his chance during the 2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix where he would've been a race winner if not for the tire puncture and strategy.

F1 in the 2010's🏆🏁🚦 @F1inthe2010s1 George Russell and Valtteri Bottas at the 2020 Sakhir GP George Russell andValtteri Bottas at the 2020Sakhir GP 🇬🇧George Russell and 🇫🇮Valtteri Bottas at the 2020 🇧🇭Sakhir GP https://t.co/3SOv2mPJOG

Russell stepped into multiple F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's shoes when he tested positive for COVID-19. The Briton first qualified on a brilliant P2 ahead of the race, with Bottas taking P1. When the race began, the 24-year-old made a brilliant pass on his teammate (twice) to take the lead and maintain a faster pace. Bottas was seriously no match for the debutante that day.

Though ultimately his glory was short-lived, as he picked up a puncture and finished P9, Russell still scored his first points in F1. Still, at no point did George Russell make us feel like a race winner was not driving that Mercedes.

#5 Nyck De Vries' tremendous efforts in debut race

Former Formula E and 2019 Formula 2 winner Nyck De Vries needs no introduction. Though the driver still has no permanent F1 seat, he recently got his chance at the 2022 F1 Italian GP. He replaced the talented Alexander Albon, who underwent an appendicitis surgery over the weekend.

The Dutch driver initially outqualified longtime Williams man Nicholas Latifi, who got knocked out in Q1. Though De Vries couldn't make it past Q2 himself, he sure did put on some fine laps, getting the most out of his car.

It was the race, however, where the driver further surprised us all, clocking in his first F1 points. He finished P9 after a brilliant display of maturity and calmness throughout and on a track that is not relatively easy to race on. Latifi, on the other hand, could only manage a P15 despite starting P10.

So, these were some names who made their days count even if they required them to replace someone. Some of these are former world champions or are on their way to becoming one, giving the phrase "anything is possible" a new meaning.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

