5 Unforgettable moments of Ayrton Senna's F1 career

George Howson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    02 Nov 2018, 05:13 IST

Three-time Formula 1 champion: Ayrton Senna
Three-time Formula 1 champion: Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna is undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula 1 and a sizable amount of fans, journalists and his fellow competitors agree that he was the best, bar none.

The Brazilian maestro thrilled us all from 1984 to his untimely death in 1994. Choosing five moments which stand above the rest is a near-impossible task, but here are 5 of the most stunning, emotional and unforgettable instances in his stellar career.

1: Stunning 1984 Monaco Grand Prix

Ayrton Senna made sure we all knew what a talent he was in his rookie season
Ayrton Senna made sure we all knew what a talent he was in his rookie season

Rain is where the ultimate talent of the racing driver shows, and Ayrton Senna was arguably the best ever in inclement conditions. In these races, it's less about the car and more about the man behind the wheel, as how much grip is out there can change corner by corner.

Martin Brundle - the Brazilian's rival for the 1983 British Formula 3 championship - has often stated that Senna had the unique ability to know how much grip was available in a corner before he turned in. The first time we saw this was at Monaco in 1984 when Senna, in a backmarker Toleman car, climbed from a 13th place start to 2nd by the finish.

At times, he was lapping 4 seconds faster than anyone else and the rookie would've won the race if it wasn't for Alain Prost controversially demanding a red flag and ending the race prematurely.

The performance likely earned him a drive at the Lotus team for 1985, but it wasn't the only display that thrilled us all that year, as he later earned podiums in Britain and Portugal. Ayrton earned 13 of 16 points for Toleman that year and the money generated would eventually aid them in winning championships as Benetton in the 1990's.

