7 beauties Fernando Alonso has dated so far

Fernando Alonso is widely regarded as a very charming personality both on and off the grid. The driver has dated several ladies during his tenure as a Formula 1 driver, and was, in fact, even married once. Since his divorce, he has moved on and has had quite a long list of girlfriends.

Fernando Alonso during 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Final Practice

To Alonso's credit, he is indeed a go-getter. The driver is a two-time world champion and is globally famous for his acknowledged driving skills. Besides being a prolific driver, he is also regarded as one of the most good-looking faces on the grid. So a mixture of looks, talent, and achievements in such a long-spanning career was bound to make Alonso great.

Let's take a look at all the journalists or models who fell for the Spaniard.

Beauties that Fernando Alonso has dated so far

#7 Raquel Del Rosario

Alonso's ex-wife herself is the first name on this list. The couple reportedly met each other in 2005, and secretly married in November 2006. Notably, this was also the year when the now 41-year-old crowned himself an F1 world champion.

Tickle @Tickle_Blue OMG Can't believe Raquel del Rosario and Fernando Alonso have split!! What a shock...!! OMG Can't believe Raquel del Rosario and Fernando Alonso have split!! What a shock...!!

Rosario is Spanish herself and happens to be a famed singer from the country. She also acted as the lead vocalist of a band called El Sueño de Morfeo. After 5 years of marriage, however, the couple parted ways, with Rosario remarrying in 2013. The singer often accompanied her then-husband to several races and the duo were papped in the paddock.

#6 Xenia Tchoumitcheva

Xenia Tchoumitcheva is a very well-known face in the modeling and fashion industry. The Russian-Swiss supermodel met Fernando Alonso in 2011 when he raced for Ferrari. Several reports suggest that the Spaniard was involved with the acclaimed model despite being married to Rosario.

Tchoumitcheva has worked with several big names in the industry and modeled for great brand names. Besides being a model, she is also a fashion influencer, TV host, author, writer, and even an actress. She is also an acclaimed spokesperson for women empowerment and gender equality.

#5 Dasha Kapustina

Another Russian model who managed to capture Fernando Alonso's heart. The pair dated in 2012, another vital year for the Ferrari driver back then. She made several paddock appearances with Alonso, partying and making their relationship clear to the public eye.

Parc Fermé @PFF1 For female followers. Fernando Alonso single again. He and Dasha Kapustina have split. http://t.co/dTfUhCT5Yo For female followers. Fernando Alonso single again. He and Dasha Kapustina have split. http://t.co/dTfUhCT5Yo

The model has also worked with the likes of Gucci, Dior, etc., carving out a significant career for herself in the modeling industry.

#4 Lara Alvarez

Lara Alvarez is another Spanish personality who headlined during her time with Fernando Alonso (2014-2016). The pair dated for over a year and looked convincing together. The duo's hectic schedules as a journalist and a racing driver, however, did not allow them much time together.

F1 Grid @F1grid Fernando Alonso and new girlfriend Lara Alvarez at Jerez http://t.co/QtFzA2gOCB Fernando Alonso and new girlfriend Lara Alvarez at Jerez http://t.co/QtFzA2gOCB

Reportedly, Alonso even gave her a ring, converting their relationship into an engagement. Things, however, did not work out as the duo parted ways. Alvarez has since continued her work as a host and TV presenter while Alonso raced in F1.

#3 Viki Odintcova

Odintcova reportedly dated Fernando Alonso back in the summer of 2016. She is an Instagram model who rose to immense fame through the platform. Apparently, the model has also dated Lewis Hamilton, a former teammate and rival of Alonso.

Odintcova was also represented by agency MAVRIN models back in 2014 and has graced several well-known magazine covers like Maxim and Sports Illustrated.

#2 Linda Morselli

This was a very big relationship for Fernando Alonso as it lasted for almost five years (2016-2022). Morselli is an Italian model who has also dated renowned and legendary biker Valentino Rossi. Alonso and Morselli were often spotted together in the paddocks or even on trips.

SupportFAlonso @Supportalonso_ Fernando Alonso and Linda Morselli with Briatore's wife last night. #fernandoalonso Fernando Alonso and Linda Morselli with Briatore's wife last night. #fernandoalonso https://t.co/7Lonyrnbmt

There were reports of them not being seen together anymore since they were last spotted in Monza, where Alonso was not present with her. The couple had parted ways as it was confirmed later on through their deleted social media posts.

#1 Andrea Schlager

The Austrian TV presenter is the latest love interest in Fernando Alonso's life since his breakup with Morselli. Though the relationship is fairly new, Schlager and the driver are often seen together. They even get to spend a lot of time, given Schlager often covers F1.

The couple first made things official around the Miami Grand Prix weekend, with Alonso dropping a series of pictures with the presenter.

Clearly, the Spanish driver's list of lovers is long and exhausting. These are probably the results of Alonso just being a very charming guy and winning hearts throughout the paddock. We only wish the two-time world champion a lifetime of happiness with anyone he chooses.

