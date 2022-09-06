7 world famous personalities blacklisted from buying a Ferrari

Everyone wants to own a Ferrari! Their F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz themselves own one each. That is because the Italian car manufacturer has made some of the most beautiful, refined, and vintage machinery over the years.

Rosso Corsa, the classic red color, has become one of the most historically influenced colors that everyone wants on their cars. It's no surprise that even Disney's Cars movie took inspiration and based characters modeled on their classic cars. It's no surprise that even celebrities are massive fans of the Italian beauties.

Buying a Ferrari is one thing, but maintaining it is another. Firstly, the automaker does not sell their cars to anyone but handpicks their clients. If you're lucky enough to be selected, they expect you to maintain the car a certain way. Let's see what celebrities failed to do and as a result, were banned by the Italian car manufacturer from owning their cars for life.

#7 Blac Chyna did not respect the Ferrari

Irrespective of whether you've been "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in your life or not, Blac Chyna is a name you must surely have heard. Her wildly famous relationship and later fallout with the famous Kardashian brother, Robert, is known by everyone.

Since then, Chyna has made her name in the social media world through her work as an influencer, etc. She was, however, banned from owning another car by the brand when she used her 488 Spider as a show-off.

#6 Tyga's payment issues with Ferrari

Tyga is another big name from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and it seems like the Kardashians are in the habit of trending the Ferrari name for one reason or the other. Well, mostly because they like to gift their loved ones a lot of cars for sure.

Complex @Complex Tyga is reportedly being sued over his repossessed Ferrari. trib.al/qeR7yzJ Tyga is reportedly being sued over his repossessed Ferrari. trib.al/qeR7yzJ https://t.co/reX7P36YPR

Tyga's then-girlfriend and millionaire Kylie Jenner gifted him a yellow 458 Spider, given the rapper is a fan of supercars. After failing to make payments, the car was repossessed almost twice, putting Tyga on the blacklist.

#5 Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s mistake

Boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather has a rare collection of some of the best cars in the world. His garage includes the likes of Buggatis, Lamborghinis, Koenigseggs, etc.

To own the Italian car, however, you need to fulfill some of their contractual obligations, which Mayweather broke when he made the resale of his rare Enzo within months. The Italian unit did not like that and blocked him from purchasing any more of their cars. Notably, the Enzo is a very rare model and only 400 of them have ever been made.

#4 Deadmau5 tried changing his car

If you don't already know by now, the Italian car manufacturer is intensely image-conscious as a brand. They will not allow anyone to make them look anything but serious. Hence, a cease and desist letter was immediately sent to popular EDM artist Deadmau5.

viktor @SouldxOut Like that one time Deadmau5 bought a Ferrari 458 and wrapped it in a Nyan Cat wrap but Ferrari cares about their image too much and sent him a cease and desist letter saying he was making their brand look bad Like that one time Deadmau5 bought a Ferrari 458 and wrapped it in a Nyan Cat wrap but Ferrari cares about their image too much and sent him a cease and desist letter saying he was making their brand look bad https://t.co/NBL6TzPy1U

He painted his 458 in a Nyan Cat wrap, basically a meme that completely changed the car as it took on a blue color with imagery the Italian automaker did not approve of.

#3 Nicolas Cage's fall from stardom made him sell his Ferrari

Hollywood's 'Ghost Rider' Nicolas Cage needs no introduction to his prolific career in the industry. He was indeed one of the highest-paid actors in the industry until bankruptcy knocked on the doors of his immense fortune.

Lienhard Racing Photography @LienhardRacing

Chassis No. 10257

Ferrari’s most revered and sought-after 275 road going model.

Formerly the property of Nicolas Cage.

An icon of its age.



by Robin Adams | RM Auctions Inc. 1967 #Ferrari 275 GTB/4 by ScagliettiChassis No. 10257Ferrari’s most revered and sought-after 275 road going model.Formerly the property of Nicolas Cage.An icon of its age.by Robin Adams | RM Auctions Inc. 1967 #Ferrari 275 GTB/4 by ScagliettiChassis No. 10257Ferrari’s most revered and sought-after 275 road going model.Formerly the property of Nicolas Cage.An icon of its age.© by Robin Adams | RM Auctions Inc. https://t.co/Iin9TElCl0

As a result, the actor started selling the many cars he owned in his Ferrari collection, including the rare and sought-after 250 GT and even 275 GTB/4. This was not appreciated by the Italian marquee brand, which then blacklisted the actor.

#2 Kim Kardashian is another member of the hotlist?

Here comes another Kardashian on this list! This time, it's the Kardashian royalty herself, Kim Kardashian. Although she is not banned from purchasing their cars, she is certainly only allowed standard models of the famed cars.

The reasoning behind it is not clear, however, as she has been spotted with a Ferrari in the past, alongside then-husband Kanye West. Maybe this was Ferrari's way of learning their lessons well in advance and only allowing specific models.

#1 Justin Bieber's atrocities against his former car

The "Baby" hitmaker is quite possibly the biggest scare that Ferrari has witnessed in years. The singer reportedly modified his car by changing the color of his 2011 458 Italia to neon blue, which was a big no-no for the automaker.

Further, he was also associated with rumors of parking the car and forgetting about it alongside making a sale of the 458 later on.

So, these are some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, the likes of which cannot buy Ferrari cars because of their antics. Whereas, rival drivers in F1 like Lewis Hamilton (who drives for Mercedes) can still own their cars. Making it clear that the Italian car manufacturer only allows those people to own its cars who look at it as a 'Ferrari' and not just some car.

