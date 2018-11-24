Abu Dhabi GP 2018: 5 talking points from qualifying

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 // 24 Nov 2018, 20:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying

2018 has been yet another phenomenal year. Ferrari have lost to Mercedes who've proven themselves to be indestructible, yet again.

In so doing, there's been no 'Red Letter Day' for the Scuderia who've not only lost out to Mercedes where the world championship is concerned but also the constructor's standing.

Having said that, it would be worthwhile to mention that the Prancing Horse has only been second to Merc and has emerged unscathed of any attacks by Red Bull.

As the final race of a spectacular season is upon us, the mind rewinds back to the start of the season, where Ferrari and Merc went daggers drawn, yet again.

And it can be that scenario once again at the spectacularly lit Yas Marina. Under flashing lights, high-speed corners, the 55-lap contest in the heart of the UAE is all set to unfold a gala ending to the season.

May the best man on the grid succeed.

#5 Vettel vs Hamilton one last time?

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Mercedes have locked out the front row at Abu Dhabi. The Ferraris have done the same but to the second row.

It appears to be a clear Ferrari vs Mercedes battle in the season-ender at Abu Dhabi.

In a way, if one thought about it, it's not entirely different from the season opener at Melbourne, where despite the pole belonging to Hamilton, it was the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel that clinched the battle.

But that was then. Does Vettel have the superior confidence of the kinds Hamilton is riding on?

Well, to be honest, there would be nothing better from a Ferrari perspective than to see Sebastian Vettel end on a high and thus, with a win.

But in order to do so, he'd want to remember who he has to beat: not one but two Mercedes.

Having said that, nothing's impossible for Seb when he puts his mind to it- isn't it?

He was the faster man on the grid toward the end of the 55-lap contest and where the 2016 Grand Prix is concerned, he nearly compelled Rosberg to have his heart in his mouth, given the imperious pace of his Ferrari.

Can sparks fly at Abu Dhabi? Well, where Lewis stands, one will have to think yes!

1 / 5 NEXT