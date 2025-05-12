"Ah, so you do have a heart": When Oscar Piastri's mom revealed the moment he showed he was human

Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole, once shared an interesting story of when they went biking through the beach. However, the ride was apparently ambushed by a kid, and Nicole braked, resulting in a small crash. While Oscar stayed calm throughout their ride, his heart rate went up during the crash, a reflection on his human side.

Ad

Piastri, the new championship leader, is dominating the 2025 F1 season with McLaren. His calmness in challenging battles and conditions is what makes him a distinct personality on the grid.

However, Piastri, just like any other human, is prone to fear. Back in August 2024, his mother, Nicole, appeared on the Red Flag Podcast and shared an interesting story of them going biking together.

Nicole stated that a kid ran in front of their bike, and she had to brake suddenly, losing grip, and the duo ended up crashing. However, Oscar Piastri appeared calm. But when she checked his heart monitor, Nicole saw that his heartbeat had gone through the roof during the crash.

Ad

Trending

"Three years ago, he was home for the summer. He said, 'Mom, do you want to come for a ride with me?' So we are riding along the beach. Along the footpath, I had to brake really quickly because a kid rode out in front of me. I went over the handlebars, and I was sliding along the road. I hit my head, and Oscar was wearing a heart rate monitor at the time," Nicole said [15:50 onwards].

Ad

"I got back up, and he asked, 'Are you alright?' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm fine. Let's keep going'. That was it. We did the ride, but then when we came home, he checked out his heart rate, and it was stable the entire time except for the moment that I crashed. It went through the roof. And I just said, 'Ah, so you do have a heart. We just don't see it'," she added.

Ad

Ad

Piastri is currently leading the championship race with 131 points in six races.

Max Verstappen lauds Oscar Piastri's 'calmness'

Oscar Piastri [L] with Max Verstappen [R] at F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying - Source: Getty

McLaren's Oscar Piastri is competing with four-time world champion Max Verstappen in the championship race this year. The latter is trailing by 32 points at P3, while Oscar has led with 131 points in six races.

Ad

Despite the rivalry, Verstappen praised Piastri's calmness, as he believes that approach will play a key role in his title fight. Talking to Formula 1, Max said:

“I think I’ve said it before. People forget a little bit—last year was his second year. Now he’s in his third year, and he’s very solid. He’s very calm in his approach, and I like that. It shows on track. He delivers when he has to, barely makes mistakes, and that’s what you need when you want to fight for a championship."

Oscar Piastri has won four of the opening six races of the 2025 season and has an edge over his teammate Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. However, to win his maiden title, the Aussie will need to maintain his consistency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More