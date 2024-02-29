Alex Albon predicts Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda to be "close" to the top of midfield F1 rivals

Alex Albon feels RB drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda could be closer to the top of the midfield on the F1 grid in 2024. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda ahead of the 2024 Bahrain GP, the Williams driver felt the Faenza team’s close relationship with Red Bull is the reason behind their improved performance.

After pre-season testing, Alex Albon mentioned to the media that RB might not be their rivals and were masking their true potential. Despite Daniel Ricciardo being the fifth-fastest for two out of three days of pre-season testing, the Australian downplayed the suggestion of them being quicker.

When the Williams driver was asked by Sportskeeda why he felt RB would be much improved in 2024, Albon asserted that the Faenza squad had made strides since the previous season. While leading the midfield remains RB’s target for the season, the 27-year-old Thai-born driver felt that they would be further than the midfield and maybe even closer to the front. After Albon predicted the potential of the RB, the Honey Badger was seen sealing the top spot in the first practice session of the Bahrain GP.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in the driver’s press conference in Bahrain, Alex Albon said:

“Regarding RB, I think we already saw it towards the end of last year. They started to really make big steps as they work much closer with Red Bull. I think that's pretty much the reason why you see the increase in performance from them. And going into this year, you can still see that they've made great steps."

"That's not discrediting what they're doing. They're doing an amazing job. But I do think they're going to be... definitely one step or two steps ahead of where they were last year. They already showed great pace towards the end of last year as well. So they're continuing that and I think they're actually going to be quite close to the top of the midfield as well.”

Alex Albon believes Williams will be in a similar position in 2024 compared to 2023

Claiming Williams are not back-markers anymore, Alex Albon felt that they would start 2024 where they left off in 2023. The Grove-based squad had finished the season seventh in the constructor’s championship in 2023.

The Williams driver felt that the field is more bunched up for the 2024 season which makes it difficult to predict a specific pecking order or get an idea of everyone’s performance potential.

Outlining his expectations for the 2024 Bahrain GP and the pecking order, Alex Albon said:

“To be honest with you, I don't think the positions have changed so much. I don't think the order is going to be so different. But the grouping has tightened up massively. So, you know, there is not really a P10 team anymore. I think, you know, obviously Red Bull might have a little bit of an advantage and there's still a top midfield section and a bottom midfield section."

"But that's kind of our hunting ground. I think depending on the circuit and what track suits us or not, we'll be on the you know either in the midfield or a little bit further back. But that's all to see. I don't think anyone really knows where we are right now,” he added.

Williams is said to have integrated a Mercedes rear suspension into their car design, which has stabilized their car to a certain extent. Alex Albon is positive that the midfield will be their playground for now. The Thai-born driver finished 13th in the driver’s championship in 2023, contributing the majority of the team’s points tally. Albon scored 27 out of the 28 points that placed his team seventh in the constructors’ championship.