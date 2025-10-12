Alex Albon shares specific demand from F1 Singapore GP track layout after an uneventful race

Alex Albon believes there was still some entertainment to be found in the midfield during the Singapore GP, despite the lack of action at the front. Speaking to the media including Sportskeeda after the race, the Williams driver suggested that the Marina Bay circuit layout may need to be revised to encourage better racing.

Traditionally known for its high likelihood of safety car periods since its debut in 2008, the Singapore GP has recently produced more processional races. Since 2024, the event has lacked the drama and unpredictability that once defined it. While this year’s race saw slightly more overtaking in the midfield, the battle at the front was largely dictated by pit stop strategy.

Alex Albon felt that, relative to what is typical at the circuit, the midfield provided the most engaging moments of the race. However, he rued the absence of incidents or safety cars that could have shaken up the order. The Thai-British driver also noted that while tyre degradation was manageable, the traction zones around the track could benefit from tweaks to improve overtaking opportunities and overall racing quality.

Asked by Sportskeeda what can be done to improve the quality of racing at the Singapore venue, Albon said:

“I don't know, I thought the racing wasn't that bad today? Better than your normal Singapore. At least in the midfield, I'm sure in the top it was a bit boring, but in the midfield there was a lot going on. The deg [degradation] was decent. Like it should have it mostly was just as quick to do a two something and one stop. But as we see always we Yeah. In terms of the track layout, I would like it to be a bit more, it's not bad for overtaking and racing, but its traction zones are really difficult to stay close on the exit so yeah.”

He further added:

“Honestly, I was like, is it going to be something at some point, especially with the rain in Lap 1, but nothing happens. Yeah, frustrating.”

Alex Albon suggests the Singapore race was interesting in terms of setup for Williams

Alex Albon believes the Singapore GP proved valuable for Williams in terms of setup direction and experimentation. Both Williams drivers started from the pit lane after being disqualified from qualifying due to a technical infringement.

The Thai-born driver revealed that he opted for a more experimental setup for the race, which provided several positive learnings for the future. Despite making progress through the field, Albon eventually finished 14th but admitted that the race itself was largely uneventful.

Asked how his Singapore GP race went after starting from the back of the grid, Alex Albon said:

“Yeah, yeah, I think interesting race in terms of the set-up, I think. Directionally, it looked to be interesting to explore. Something to learn for the future. I don't think it worked. But I thought, realistically, if we're going to start the back of the grid anyway, the most of us, we might as well try something in terms of a use it as a learning curve. Maybe not ideal in a track that we were actually quite quick on all weekend, but I just thought, why not? And yeah, maybe crust it off. "

"I say, that's maybe not quite the direction we want to go in, but at the same time, we weren't slow. It was just we had a slow pitstop and then because we had so pitstop, we ended up directly in front of Oscar, had to let Oscar pass with flags. But was a new soft tires, but I had to wait for him to catch with the cars in front of that I was actually racing. Anyway, I think I saw a lot of rear wings today and a bit boring.”

Alex Albon has scored 70 points so far this season and sits eighth in the Drivers’ Championship, while his teammate Carlos Sainz has contributed 32 points, including a podium finish. Williams currently leads the midfield battle, holding fifth place in the Constructors’ standings with a total of 102 points. However, the Grove-based team’s advantage remains slim, just 32 points ahead of Racing Bulls with six races still to go.

