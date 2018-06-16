Alonso looking good for the Le Mans win and a step closer to the triple crown.

Nakajima, Alonso & Buemi at the Le Mans 24 Hour - Parade

The Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race make up the triple crown of motorsport, the three most prestigious events on the global MotorSport calendar. An alternate version of the crown is winning Indy 500, Le Mans and a Formula One world championship.

Close to 15 drivers have attempted this feat, but most of them have won only one of the three events. Former F1 driver Graham Hill is the only driver to be successful in this feat. Hill won the Monaco Grand Prix five times, the Formula One world championship title twice and the Indianapolis 500 once, and completed both versions of the triple crown in the year 1972 by winning the Le Mans.

Fernando Alonso one of the most talented drivers in the current F1 grid who has already won two Formula One world championship titles and was the leading the Indianapolis 500 last year before retiring due to mechanical problems.

The Spaniard is hoping to complete another leg of the triple crown by winning Le Mans 2018 for Toyota, sharing the cockpit of the No.8 car former F1 drivers with Kazuki Nakajima and Sébastien Buemi.

Toyota came close to winning the Le Mans in the previous two years but couldn't make it to the chequered flag in the final few minutes of the 24 hours race due to reliability problems. Toyota's main rivals and the highest winners of Le Mans, Porsche have pulled out of the race as well the World Endurance Championship series this year.

Alonso a step closer to the Triple Crown and Le Mans victory because :