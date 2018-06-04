Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Alonso fastest at Le Mans test

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso impressed in the first test ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, topping the timesheets.

Omnisport
NEWS
04 Jun 2018
29
fernandoalonso - cropped
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso's quest for motorsport's 'Triple Crown' received a boost on Sunday as he set the fastest time on the test day at Le Mans.

Alonso in January signed up to race the 24 Hours of Le Mans after his Formula One team McLaren struck a deal with the Spaniard and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The two-time F1 champion's visit to the iconic track brought promising results as he completed the quickest time in both sessions in the LMP1 category.

Alonso – driving Toyota's TS050 Hybrid - set a time of three minutes 21.468 seconds in the opening session in France, before improving to 3:19.066 later in the day.

"It was a lot of fun out there, the track is beautiful and fits perfectly with the LMP1s," he said.

"It was enjoyable for me and we got the info we needed from the test."

Alonso will compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 16 and 17.

