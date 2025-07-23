“At home sh***ing”: When rock legend Ozzy Osbourne attended the Canadian GP in 2003

By Samyak Sharma
Published Jul 23, 2025 13:30 GMT
Rock star Ozzy Osbourne chats to Eddie Jordan - Source: Getty
Ozzy Osbourne chats to Eddie Jordan at the 2003 Canadian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Black Sabbath vocalist and rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has died aged 76. After his demise, an iconic moment of his at the 2003 Canadian Grand Prix has resurfaced, when he told Martin Brundle that his dogs were "sh***ing" during the grid walk before the race.

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away on July 22, just over two weeks after his final concert with famous rock band Black Sabbath. Tributes for the "Prince of a Darkness" have poured in from around the world and across fraternities.

A very famous moment of his relating to F1 is also being reshared online, highlighting Osbourne's attitude and character. Back in 2003, Osbourne attended the Canadian Grand Prix, and was spotted by Martin Brundle on his grid walk.

Upon grabbing his attention, Brundle asked him a question and received an incomprehensible reply. The former F1 driver then asked him about his dogs, and received a hilarious response.

"Did you bring the dogs with you?," asked Brundle.
"No, they're at home sh***ing," replied Osbourne.
Osbourne rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, having played a key role in shaping the genre’s music. A statement from the Osbourne family announced the sad news of his passing on Tuesday, July 22.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
There is no strong evidence to suggest that Osbourne was an F1 fan. But as previously mentioned, he did appear on the grid at the 2003 Canadian GP. He also visited the paddock, meeting up with personalities including Michael Schumacher, Eddie Jordan and Sir Jackie Stewart.

Martin Brundle got in trouble after the grid walk interview with Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne with Sir Jackie Stewart at the 2003 Canadian Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Ozzy Osbourne with Sir Jackie Stewart at the 2003 Canadian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Former F1 driver and TV presenter Martin Brundle once revealed that he got in trouble with his bosses after Ozzy Osbourne dropped a curse word during the grid walk interview at the 2003 Canadian GP.

Speaking about the interview, Brundle later explained that he "got into trouble" for it from his ITV bosses.

"He [Osbourne] wasn’t fully with it, shall we say. I asked him a question and he gave me a very long, incomprehensible answer. I said to him ‘I’ll try and think of a question to that, but in the meantime how are the dogs?’ And he said ‘they are at home s****** on the carpets’," Brundle said. [via Crash.net]
"It went out live to millions of people, and I got in trouble because I was supposed to have known he would swear if I asked that question," he added.

Even after all the trouble, Brundle still described this interview as one of his favourites out of all the grid walk chats he has had over a long career in broadcasting.

