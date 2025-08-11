"Because my ex-wife used to do it": When former Red Bull driver David Coulthard replied hilariously to a personal question

Former Red Bull Racing driver David Coulthard shared a hilarious story about why he does not dye his hair anymore, claiming that his ex-wife used to do it for him while the couple was still married. The Scotsman shared the story while appearing on Lucas Stewart's YouTube channel in January 2025.

A year after David Coulthard decided to retire from motorsports in 2012, he got married to Belgian TV presenter Karen Minier in 2013. But the couple, who have a son together, decided to separate in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

Coulthard appeared on Lucas Stewart's YouTube channel in January, and in a 'fan questions' segment towards the end of the interview, he asked the 54-year-old why he stopped dyeing his hair.

"Because my ex-wife used to color it for me, and when I left her, it was very difficult to ask if she would still mind doing my hair," Coulthard said, while laughing. (24:17 onwards)

When Coulthard split with his ex-wife in 2021, he had started dating Swedish model Sigrid Silversand. The new couple made their relationship public a year later in 2022, and the late Eddie Jordan also revealed that the pair got engaged in January of this year.

Coulthard began his F1 career with Williams in 1994, but quickly moved over to McLaren in 1996, with whom he stayed for nine seasons. The Scotsman then moved over to Red Bull, as the Austrian team made their debut in F1 in 2005.

Coulthard spent the final four years of his F1 career with Red Bull, having helped establish the team in their initial years in the sport. After he decided to leave the sport in 2008, Coulthard remained contracted to the Milton Keynes-based team as a test driver in 2009, and as a brand ambassador, a role in which he remains to this day.

When David Coulthard warned a fellow Red Bull man against making F1 comeback

Red Bull at the United States Grand Prix, 2014 - Source: Getty

David Coulthard advised former Red Bull man Sebastian Vettel against making a comeback to F1 while appearing on the aforementioned interview, claiming that spending a couple of years away from the sport would not have made him quicker. The Scotsman also claimed that Vettel was not delivering quick enough lap times at the end of his career, and that 'the stopwatch doesn't lie'.

Answering whether or not Sebastian Vettel should return to F1 in the future during the interview with Lucas Stewart, Coulthard gave a straightforward reply:

"No."

"Only if he is living in a delusional space where he thinks that having taken a couple of years out, he'll be quicker. But the facts are, the stopwatch doesn't lie, and he wasn't delivering the lap times at the end of his career," he elaborated, when asked if the German driver could potentially make a return.

Vettel had moved to Aston Martin in 2021 and spent the final two years of his career at the team. Prior to that, he had a six-year stay at Ferrari, during which he failed to reach the heights of his Red Bull career, with whom he won all four of his F1 world championships in consecutive years from 2010 to 2013.

