"Black Flag": When Rubens Barrichello was left upset by Michael Schumacher's aggressive defensive maneuver

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 14, 2025 09:11 GMT
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello...Credits-Getty

Former Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello was previously upset by his ex-teammate Michael Schumacher's aggressive defensive manoeuvre during the 2010 Hungarian Grand Prix. The iconic duo were teammates at the Italian team from 2000 to 2005 before the Brazilian was replaced by his countryman, Felipe Massa, in 2006, and subsequently joined Honda.

The 53-year-old played a pivotal role in the Prancing Horses winning five consecutive constructors' championships from 2000 to 2004, during his tenure with the team, alongside Schumacher.

The 11-time F1 race winner left Honda after the 2009 season and decided to race for Williams F1 in the last two years of his career, finding himself competing against Michael Schumacher for the same positions.

One of the most controversial moments between the pair happened during the 2010 Hungarian Grand Prix as the German driver defended aggressively and almost sent Rubens Barrichello into the pit wall while the latter was overtaking into Turn 1. Although Barrichello completed the overtake, he was raging on the team radio and said:

"He should be black flagged for that. Black Flag. That was horrible."
After the race, Michael Schumacher clarified his intentions behind his defence and said (via F1 Oversteer):

“Right after the race I was still in the heat of the action. But after watching the moment again, I must say the stewards were right in their assessment: the manoeuvre against Rubens was too dangerous. I wanted to make it hard for him to pass me but I didn’t want to endanger him with my manoeuvre. If he has this feeling I am sorry, this was not my intention.”
The overtake proved to be a critical one as it allowed Barrichello to finish P10 and come home with a solitary point while the then Mercedes driver finished behind the former.

Rubens Barrichello spoke about playing second fiddle to Michael Schumacher

Former F1 driver Rubens Barrichello claimed that he was told by Ferrari not to challenge his teammate Michael Schumacher on occasion during their time as teammates.

In his appearance on the Beyond The Grid podcast, the Brazilian provided insight into his role with the Italian team and said:

“The time outside the car was the toughest time, because it’s a lot more work. There are papers that come with, ‘you can say this, you cannot say that.’ You know, people are just watching. But then every time I sat on the car, I had the pleasure and the gratitude of driving a really good car, and that paid off.
“Every time you saw me in the car, take Australia, the very first race. I was second, but I was getting close to Michael that race. That was the first time I heard something on the radio that I had to drop the revs, or something like this. But you see, I was prepared for that."

Rubens Barrichello finished second twice in 2002 and 2004 behind his teammate Michael Schumacher, while the latter won the title five times in a row.

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Edited by pranavsethii
