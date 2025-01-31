Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend elevates style quotient in a teal gown and Ariana Grande x Swarovski jewelry 

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson attended the Ariana Grande x Swarovski jewelry event and shared snippets of the same on her Instagram handle. She wore a floor-length teal gown paired with statement jewelry pieces like huge pear-embellished earrings with ear cuffs and a three-layered necklace.

Radiating elegant vibes, Sainz's girlfriend opted for minimal glam and completed her look with a side-part, sleek bun. Her carousel post, which garnered over 75k likes, was captioned:

"timeless sparkle ✨ in @swarovski"

While the couple has remained discreet about the particulars of their relationship, the Williams Racing driver was first linked to the Scottish model in the summer of 2023 shortly after his nearly seven-year-long relationship with Spanish journalist Isa Hernáez came to an end.

Carlos Sainz first publicly acknowledged his relationship with Rebecca during a 2023 interview with former Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, wherein the Spaniard responded to a question about who he would have a "quick marriage" in Las Vegas with, saying that it would be with his "current girlfriend".

Hailing from the town of Scone, Scotland, Rebecca Donaldson launched her clothing company called Muse Activewear in October 2020 and has been featured on the covers of magazines like Marie Claire México and Vogue Ukraine.

Additionally, Donaldson has also been spotted cheering for the Spaniard in multiple races like the qualifying races before the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in May 2024 and when the 30-year-old speedster won the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico in October 2024.

"I had to run away": Carlos Sainz shares lighthearted moment with new team members at Williams Racing

Carlos Sainz lost his seat at Ferrari after the team announced they would be singing Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. After four years at Ferrari, the Spaniard chose Williams Racing over opportunities at Sauber and Alpine and justified his decision by stating:

"I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport."

Showcasing Sainz's involvement at Williams for the 2025 season, the F1 team has been posting updates on their Instagram page. In a video shared on January 29, Carlos Sainz was seen interacting with members of his new team at Williams Racing's factory in Grove, England, and sharing a lighthearted moment with them.

Talking about his first experience at the team's canteen, the Spaniard said:

"First full experience of the canteen. I saw the bacon and sausage wraps, I went to them and then I said, I reminded myself I was training, and I had to run away," Sainz said.

According to BBC Sport's report dated July 2024, Carlos Sainz expressed his intent with Williams Racing stating the ultimate goal of bringing the team to the front of the grid is a challenge he embraces with "excitement and positivity".

Additionally, Williams announced that they would be unveiling their new car as a part of their comeback plan at Silverstone on February 1, 2025. Commenting on the same, Carlos mentioned that he can't wait to see his new ride and added that Williams is fully committed to "putting together a strong season".

