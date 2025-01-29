"I reminded myself that I was training and I had to run away": Carlos Sainz's heartwarming interaction with his new team members at Williams

Carlos Sainz arrived at Williams Racing's factory in Grove, England, for pre-season preparations ahead of the 2025 F1 season. He was awestruck by the team's canteen and shared a hilarious story of his first reaction to the delicious food served.

Sainz, a four-time F1 race winner, has joined Williams Racing in a multi-year contract. He had been driving for Scuderia Ferrari since 2021 before getting replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard was taken aback by the switch as he reportedly sought a contract extension from the Maranello-based squad. Moreover, with a lack of offers from top teams, Sainz agreed to terms with Williams, led by team principal James Vowles.

Ahead of his debut season with Williams, the Spanish driver arrived at their headquarters in Grove, England, to take a factory tour. Moreover, in a video shared on social media, Sainz narrated a hilarious incident involving the team's canteen.

"First full experience of the canteen. I saw the bacon and sausage wraps, and I went to them. But then I reminded myself I was training, and I had to run away," he said.

Carlos Sainz got his hands on a Williams car during the 2024 post-season testing at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. He had a successful stint and noted positive feedback.

Moreover, ahead of the season-opening weekend in Australia, Sainz also met his new teammate Alex Albon. The duo shared their first post as teammates on social media, and fans showered love on the duo.

Albon joined Williams Racing in 2022 and has been a consistent performer. He scored 12 points in the 2024 F1 season and finished P16 in the Drivers' championship. For Sainz, his debut year with the Grove-based squad is likely to be challenging as Williams is lacking the caliber to contest for championships.

James Vowles claims Alex Albon encouraged Williams to sign Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz [L] with Alex Albon [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Sainz's entry into Williams Racing was unexpected, as he has always raced for top teams in his F1 career. Moreover, many fans anticipated Alex Albon to be in an uncomfortable situation since he had been the team's lead driver for many seasons.

However, Williams team principal James Vowles quashed the narrative. Talking to AutoSport, he said (via Motosportweek.com):

“What I love about Alex is he’s a leader. When things get difficult, he pulls forward, irrespective of what the circumstances are, and lifts the team back up to emotional strength. He was the one encouraging us to get Carlos into the building because he’s not worried about a challenge; he wants us to be successful."

With two strong drivers at the helm, Williams Racing is looking forward to a transformative year in 2025. They have been a backmarker team for the longest time, but under Vowles' mentorship, the Grove-based squad will aim for positive results.

