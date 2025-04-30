Christian Horner addresses Oscar Piastri as a potential title contender against Max Verstappen

Christian Horner praised Oscar Piastri for his mentality and race craft, calling him a serious title contender to Max Verstappen. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, in Jeddah, the Red Bull Racing CEO said that the Australian possessed all the attributes of a championship favorite.

Whether on Drive to Survive or in appearances with F1 broadcasters, Horner has consistently flagged Piastri as a title threat since McLaren’s rise in 2024. He has long maintained that the Melbourne-born driver was the one to watch. In 2025, Piastri delivered on that potential, winning three of the first five races and leading the Drivers’ championship.

Piastri’s assertive moves on Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian GP earned him praise throughout the paddock. On Drive to Survive, Horner clarified who he saw as a title contender from McLaren:

“Oscar”

When asked by Sportskeeda why he has repeatedly backed Oscar Piastri as a title favorite, Horner described the 23-year-old as a well-rounded driver, strong mentally, quick on pace, and sharp in racecraft. He added:

“I think he's very strong. Strong mentally, pace-wise. You know, he is... He looks very, very rounded.”

Oscar Piastri gets Max Verstappen's approval for being a title favorite

Max Verstappen believed that Oscar Piastri’s calm and composed approach to racing has been a key factor in his rapid rise through the Formula 1 ranks. Speaking after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the reigning world champion acknowledged the young McLaren driver’s growing stature in the sport and praised his maturity behind the wheel.

Verstappen highlighted that Piastri’s current form was even more impressive considering he was only in his third season at the highest level of motorsport — a period where many young drivers were still finding their feet.

The Dutchman also pointed to the critical role of former F1 race winner and fellow Australian, Mark Webber, in Piastri’s development. As his manager and mentor, Webber has provided a steady hand and the kind of strategic guidance that Verstappen believed has helped Piastri hone his racecraft and decision-making under pressure.

According to Verstappen, Oscar Piastri’s ability to maintain composure in high-pressure moments and consistently deliver clean, precise performances made him not just a standout talent but a genuine title contender. He noted that the McLaren driver’s performances in 2025 have been faultless so far, especially when it came to executing overtakes and managing races from start to finish.

With three wins in the opening five rounds and a growing sense of confidence, Verstappen believed that Piastri was proving why he’s at the top of the championship standings and why he deserved to be there.

Speaking in the post-race press conference in Saudi Arabia, Verstappen said:

"People forget a little bit – last year was his second year. Now he’s in his third year, and he’s very solid. He’s very calm in his approach, and I like that. It shows on track. He delivers when he has to, barely makes mistakes – and that’s what you need when you want to fight for a championship.

"I think with Mark [Webber] by his side, he’s helping him a lot. It’s great. People learn from their own careers – that’s what I had with my dad, and Mark is advising Oscar. At the end of the day, Oscar is using his talent, and that’s great to see.”

Oscar Piastri has been managed by fellow Australian and former F1 race winner Webber since the early days of his career, with the duo forming a successful partnership both on and off the track. A former Alpine reserve driver, Piastri jumped to Formula 1 in 2023, replacing Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren. His breakthrough moment came in 2024 when he claimed his maiden Grand Prix victory at the Hungarian GP, signalling his arrival as a serious contender.

Fast forward to 2025, and Oscar Piastri has wasted no time in asserting himself at the front of the field. With three victories in the opening five rounds of the season, he leads the Drivers’ standings with 99 points. Teammate Lando Norris follows closely in second with 89 points, while reigning world champion Max Verstappen sits third with 87.

Thanks to the combined efforts of their drivers, McLaren also leads the Constructors’ championship with 188 points, a strong start to what could be a title-defining campaign.

