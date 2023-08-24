Despite multiple F1 teams approaching him, Alex Albon persistent to stay at Williams till they stop making progress

Alex Albon recently spoke about his long-term contract with Williams and how he wants to stand on podiums and win races with the British team, as long as they are progressing forward. Though the team is currently seventh in the constructors' championship, they have stepped up their game in 2023 and are not the dead last team that they used to be.

Speaking to The Race, Alex Albon stated that he is still loyal to Williams and believes that he is at his peak and can push the team forward to eventually stand on podiums and even win some races. However, he also hinted that he might look towards other teams if the Wantage-based outfit is not able to progress any further. He said:

"It is a longer-term contract. So as long as the progress is there, then this is going to be a long-term thing. But at the same time, you have to also realize, I do feel like I’m driving at my best, I do think I have more to give. I still want to score podiums, I still want to win races.

"My focus is on making sure Williams is that team. But beyond that, if for whatever reason it does become difficult, you do naturally have to look elsewhere."

Alex Albon has been driving exceptionally well, especially when considering how slow the Williams FW45 is. He has secured great positions in a few races. Not only has he been consistently ahead of his rookie teammate Logan Sargeant, he has also defeated a few drivers for other top teams as well.

Hence, there have been many rumors and whispers about Alex Albon being approached by several F1 teams. However, he clearly stated that he is committed to Williams, at least as of now.

Alex Albon shares how his appendix surgery went horribly wrong

Back in 2022, Alex Albon had appendix surgery, due to which he was unable to race in the Italian GP. Though removal of the appendix is relatively simple, the operation went horribly sideways when Albon's lungs started to fill with blood, and he was only a few minutes away from heart failure.

Speaking on the Beyond All Limits documentary, the Williams driver shared the story of how he somehow survived the horrific situation:

"I woke up one Saturday morning at 1 a.m. Had a lot of pain in my stomach, I was like, 'What? What have I eaten?'. Before I knew it, I was under the operating table, it was very relatively simple operation, but it went horribly wrong. My lungs filled up with blood. It was quite a serious situation. At the time, I was about a minute and a half from heart failure."

The Thai driver was determined to return to racing once again and quickly recovered in three weeks for the 2022 F1 Singapore GP.