Does Max Verstappen have a kid? Exploring the family of the Red Bull star

Max Verstappen is yet to marry Kelly Piquet and have children of his own. However, he is a stepfather to Piquet's daughter from Danil Kvyatt.

Verstappen and Piquet have been in a relationship for a long time now, but there is no news of wedding bells ringing for them anytime soon.

Piquet has been dating the Dutch pilot after parting ways with the Russian driver, and the two first made a public appearance while vacationing at the end of the 2020 season. They are frequently spotted together both inside and outside of the paddock.

How does Max Verstappen plan on bringing up his children in the future?

We wouldn't have seen Max Verstappen break race records and win championships the way he is if it weren't for his father. However, the Dutch driver doesn't intend on following his father's footsteps and plans on raising his kids differently.

In a recent interview with the Dutch newspaper De Limburger, Max Verstappen said:

"I definitely want kids and if they want to race, that's fine. I do think I would do it differently than how my father and I handled it..."

He further added:

"I don't see that happening at the moment. But for me, it's easy to talk because I don't have children. Maybe I think very differently when the time comes. But, the passion he had went very far. He did everything for me. Tuning engines, preparing karts. I don't see myself doing that."

Max Verstappen quite logically argues that it would be a disadvantage for him if he pushed his son or daughter to race as he might not be able to focus on his own racing.

Verstappen and Penelope share a stepfather-daughter relationship. Born on July 17, 2019, Penelope has been a huge part of Verstappen's life, which is evidently seen in her occasional appearances during events.

After seeing Penelope bond well with her stepfather, it is safe to say that Verstappen would not be Jos and would treat his children with all the love and care they deserve from their father.

Racing and Speed Run in his Bloodline

After having it tough with his father and former F1 driver Jos Verstappen in his childhood, Verstappen credits his father for making him the man he is today. He undoubtedly gets his racing genes from his parents as his mother too is no stranger to the racing world.

Go Karting since her childhood, Sophie Kumpen raced in the Formula A championship at the age of 16 and finished ninth. Eddie Jordan, a former F1 team owner, attributed Verstappen's driving skillset to his family. In one of the interviews, Eddie says that Verstappen's efficiency and speed in racing are natural.

Not just his parents, but Verstappen's uncle was a part of the racing fraternity as well. Anthony Kumpen won the GT2 Championship in 1998 and 1999. It goes without saying that racing and speed run in Max Verstappen's bloodline.

Poll : 0 votes