Esteban Ocon: 2021 F1 Season in review

Esteban Ocon redeemed himself admirably in 2021 after an average 2020 season with Renault. In a season in which he teamed up with a Formula 1 legend like Fernando Alonso, Ocon did not look out of his depth. Even though he did get outscored by the Spaniard, the Frenchman should still be happy with how the 2021 season panned out.

How did Esteban Ocon's F1 2021 season look statistically?

Formula 1 @F1



He finishes ahead of Sebastian Vettel (P2) and Lewis Hamilton (P3) after a thrilling and dramatic race in Hungary



BREAKING: @OconEsteban is a Formula 1 race winner for the first time! He finishes ahead of Sebastian Vettel (P2) and Lewis Hamilton (P3) after a thrilling and dramatic race in Hungary

Esteban Ocon finished the season 11th in the standings behind team-mate Fernando Alonso, but the 2021 season had a lot going for him. The race win in Hungary, although lucky, was still an exemplary display of driving under pressure. Throughout the race, he kept the charging four-time world champion behind him.

He almost picked up another podium in Saudi Arabia only to tragically miss out on it on the last lap of the race. Driving a back-of-the-midfield car on the grid, finishing 11th was on par for what the team would have expected of him.

Points: 74

Position: 11th

Wins: 1

What worked for Esteban Ocon?

For Esteban Ocon, the race in Hungary will surely be the highlight of his season. As a driver, though, what he would be happy with was the way he drove in Saudi Arabia. Fending off the faster McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo and even the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas for the most part, Ocon was the flag-bearer for Alpine in that race. His subsequent results solidified Alpine's position in the standings.

Additionally, it was encouraging to see the relationship he has developed with Alonso at Alpine, while maintaining a level of competitiveness. He was never the definitively slower Alpine driver throughout the season. Whenever his performances did suffer a dip, he was able to bounce back.

Overall, it was a step forward for the 25-year-old after an underwhelming season alongside Ricciardo in 2020.

What didn't work for Esteban Ocon?

Formula 1 @F1



There's a battle going on for P7 between the two Alpine drivers



Esteban Ocon has already been on the radio saying he's quicker than Fernando Alonso



But Fernando is in no mood to move over



LAP 8/72 There's a battle going on for P7 between the two Alpine drivers. Esteban Ocon has already been on the radio saying he's quicker than Fernando Alonso. But Fernando is in no mood to move over

Having a two-time world champion as a teammate is tricky. Whenever you beat them, you get the accolades, however, whenever you lose to them, your reputation nosedives.

Esteban Ocon joined the grid as a prospect — someone that was going to be a future world champion. A future world champion cannot afford to lose to teammates two seasons in a row. That is where drivers like George Russell and Pierre Gasly have jumped ahead in the pecking order.

Someone touted as high as Ocon needs to put a statement at Alpine. That was something the Frenchman was unable to do.

What's next for Esteban Ocon in the F1 2022 season?

The 2022 season can only be considered a success for Ocon if he can soundly beat Fernando Alonso at Alpine. With an eye-catching talent like Oscar Piastri just waiting in the wings, Alpine will be desperately looking to make some room for the young driver. Should Esteban Ocon not be able to stamp his authority on the team, then the 3-year contract he was awarded earlier in the season might not mean anything.

