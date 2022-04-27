“Everyone will agree that we've been very unlucky" - Fernando Alonso hoping 2022 F1 season will be better after tough start

Fernando Alonso believes that Alpine have had a very unlucky start to their 2022 F1 campaign. After crashing out of the Imola GP, the Spanish driver revealed that their car is completely destroyed and will have a lot of changes before Miami.

Describing the Imola race on the Motorsport Network, the Alpine driver said:

“Everyone will agree that we've been very unlucky. We have some reliability issues, we had this problem in Australian qualifying. Today everyone is touching each other on the start and nothing happened, their cars seem unbreakable."

"But our car, it's just a small kiss from Mick and it's completely destroyed. I don't know even if this floor will be useable in Miami. There are a lot of consequences out of our hands so not by our own mistakes, only because of someone else or something, [and] that is quite painful.”

Sambhav @27sambhav

Fernando Alonso seriously in need of some luck for the season ahead.



#ImolaGP #F1 #Alonso #FormulaOne Never saw such a huge hole in chassis of any F1 car ever.Fernando Alonso seriously in need of some luck for the season ahead. Never saw such a huge hole in chassis of any F1 car ever.Fernando Alonso seriously in need of some luck for the season ahead.#ImolaGP #F1 #Alonso #FormulaOne https://t.co/NvLb2U75Zx

Without making any mistakes of his own, Fernando Alonso was tagged by Mick Schumacher in the Imola race where his entire side-pod was ripped apart. However, the Spanish driver revealed that the floor of his car might not be in a condition to use in the Miami GP.

Fernando Alonso is still positive for the rest of the season despite unlucky moments

Drawing optimism from the previous Imola race, the Spanish driver believes he will be able to improve further this season. Fernando Alonso believes he would rather start the season badly and end it on a high than the other way around.

Speaking about the previous Imola GP, Fernando Alonso said:

“I remember last year after Imola I had only one point and the season was a little bit rough at that point. Then we ended up high in the championship and quite competitive. So let's see if this year we can do the same.”

Looking at the season ahead optimistically, the double world champion said:

“I prefer to finish the season better than start it good and then finish it bad. So if you want to choose one way, it is [to do it] the other way around and finish on a better performance. But at the same time, when you see the races on TV, and I've been seeing too many at the moment in the first four, and to have only two points in the championship while I should have maybe 25 or 30, that's painful.”

Although Alpine has had a decent car this year, Fernando Alonso has had two retirements in four races. However, with their car developing further, one can expect a more competitive version of the double champion in the upcoming season.

