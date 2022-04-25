"This time it was a slightly worse weekend" - Mick Schumacher's mistakes 'shouldn't happen', says uncle Ralf

Mick Schumacher secured his career-best grid position at the Imola Grand Prix, starting in tenth on Sunday. The young driver, however, had a less-than-ideal start to the race and ended the race at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit with zero points.

As reported by PlanetF1, his uncle and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher was rather critical of the 23-year-old's mistakes at Imola. He said:

“That shouldn’t happen. He is much too late on the brakes and made the mistake. I think he just has to review the whole weekend. It’s fair to say that most of the time he was a little behind [teammate Kevin] Magnussen’s performance. This time it was a slightly worse weekend. If you start from a point position, lose control of the car twice and finish second to last, you can’t call it a good race.”

Post a disappointing Imola GP, Mick Schumacher reflected on the race and admitted to having a bad start and taking "too many risks." He said:

“We had the pace to at least stay close to tenth place. Maybe I went too close into Turn 2/3 and took too many risks after a bad start. I pushed hard to make up time, and even if I hadn’t lost the car in the chicane, it wouldn’t have changed my position.”

The younger Schumacher further went on to add, saying:

“It sucks because of course I want to finish in the points and fight with the top guys. We had the car for it today, but once things start going wrong, it’s like an avalanche. I’m waiting for the good moments now.”

Mick Schumacher is one of the only two drivers on the grid yet to score a championship point, the other being Williams' Nicholas Latifi.

"We live and we learn": Mick Schumacher

At the very beginning of the race at Imola, Mick Schumacher dropped to seventeenth after making contact with Fernando Alonso and never managed to make it back to the points. Reflecting on his race, the Haas driver said:

“Unfortunately, I lost our position right at the beginning and then had to recover from there. It was quite difficult, the Williams was very quick in the straights, so no chance for me there to get by. We were hoping we had more pace. It was quite unfortunate, but we live and we learn, we try to look ahead and do it better next time.”

While the German is yet to score a point this year, his teammate Kevin Magnussen has done a phenomenal job in extracting everything from 2022's Haas.

Edited by Anurag C