Exploring the list of all F1 Team Principals for the 2024-25 season

The team principal of an F1 team is the heart of all operations within the team and helps direct the day-to-day decisions. They are responsible for the team's R&D and every single move directly affects their performance.

Heading into the 2024 season, some teams like the Visa Cashapp RB F1 team are starting with new team principals. At the same time, others like Red Bull Racing have worked under the same boss for over a decade. Following is a list of the current team principals on the Formula 1 grid.

#1: Oracle Red Bull Racing - Christian Horner

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3 (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Christian Horner has served as Red Bull's team principal since their inception in the 2005 season. At the time, he was the youngest team principal on the entire grid, aged 32. Currently, he is the longest-serving team principal of any team on the grid. Under his guidance, the team has won seven drivers' championships and six constructors' world championships.

#2: Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team - Toto Wolff

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Toto Wolff was initially a part of Williams' executive board of directors when he joined Formula 1 from a business perspective. However, he later moved to Mercedes and was made team principal in January 2013. Since then, the team has won seven drivers' and eight constructors' world championships. He remains one of the most successful team principals in the sport.

#3: Scuderia Ferrari - Frédéric Vasseur

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Fred Vasseur became the team principal of the Italian outfit in January 2023, replacing Mattia Binotto, who had been with the team for almost two decades in different roles. Vasseur joined Ferrari from Sauber (then called Alfa Romeo) and has taken some major decisions; one such being Lewis Hamilton's signing. He will leave Mercedes for Ferrari in the 2025 season.

#4: McLaren - Andrea Stella

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Final Practice (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Stella joined McLaren back in 2015 as their head of operations. He was eventually promoted to racing director in 2019, under the guidance of their former boss, Andreas Seidl. After the latter left the team for the 2023 season, Stella was announced as the team's new principal. The team had a very successful run during the second-half of the 2023 season, finishing the championship in fourth place.

#5: Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team - Mike Krack

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Practice (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Mike Krack was announced as Aston Martin's team principal following the departure of Otmar Szafnauer. Under Krack's guidance, the team showed excellent signs of development. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were able to give the team a fifth-place finish in the championship, their best result since the rebranding in 2021.

#6: Alpine F1 Team - Bruno Famin

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 2 (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Bruno Famin is the third team principal that Alpine has been under since their rebranding (from Renault) in 2021. Marcin Budkowski left the team in January 2022, following which Otmar Szafnauer replaced him, coming from Aston Martin. He, too, left the team after the 2023 Belgian GP and was then replaced by Bruno Famin, who was in charge of engine development. These inconsistencies have affected the team, who finished the 2023 championship in sixth place.

#7: Williams Racing - James Vowles

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3 (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Williams has been historically successful in F1, however, they have been rather weak recently. James Vowles left his role at Mercedes to join Williams as their team principal after Jost Capito resigned in 2022. Vowles remained outspoken about the poor condition of the team's facilities, which had been apparent from their results. Under his guidance, however, the team had a much better season in 2023, finishing seventh in the championship.

#8: Visa Cash App RB F1 Team - Laurent Mekies

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3 (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Visa Cash App RB, known as AlphaTauri earlier, was managed by Franz Tost. Prior to his retirement during the 2023 season, it was announced that Ferrari's racing director, Laurent Mekies, would replace him. The 2024 season will be the first for the team under his management. With his impressive track record with the Maranello team, RB is expected to develop well. Recently, Daniel Ricciardo spoke about the positives he has brought to the team.

#9: Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber - Alessandro Alunni Bravi

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 2 (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Following Frederic Vasseur's move to Ferrari in early 2023, Sauber (then called Alfa Romeo), revealed that they would not be having a 'team principal' for the season. Alessandro Alunni Bravi, their managing director, was given the role of 'team representative' instead.

#10: MoneyGram Haas F1 Team - Ayao Komatsu

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3 (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

In a shocking revelation, Guenther Steiner, who had been Haas' team principal since their inception in 2016, left the team in early January 2024. Their Director of Engineering, Ayao Komatsu was promoted to team principal. He has worked with the team since the 2016 season as well. Steiner's contract as team principal was not extended with a different vision for the team's future.