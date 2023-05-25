Exploring Madeleine White’s viral Chanel F1 shirt prices and more

Fashion has made its space in every field of life. Be it entertainment, corporate, leisure, or sports. F1 is no alien to the concept of fashion, with drivers like Lewis Hamilton never failing to show off their impeccable sense of style.

Apart from F1 teams having their own line of clothing or partnerships with brands, there are new fashion brands, independent fashionistas, and influencers who are endorsing their own clothing line.

Chanel recently launched their Cruise 2022/23 collection, which was heavily influenced by a number of sports, including F1. A T-shirt from that collection recently went viral on social media.

Who is Madeleine White and what brings her to F1?

Madeleine White is a model and a social media influencer known for her catchy quotes and statements. With over 1 million followers on Instagram and 2.61 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, Madeleine has made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

In some of her YouTube and TikTok videos, she has stated that she is an "F1 Girly first". She has created videos on TikTok about her experiences during the race weekends. One of her popular videos is of her experiences during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

Madeleine has also taken to TikTok to show off the viral T-shirt by Chanel. She has tried that T-shirt with different outfits. The video was a hit, garnering thousands of likes and comments.

She first showcased the T-shirt on Instagram, calling it her "first family heirloom." The post took off with her followers flooding the comments sections. Her followers are eager to see her rock that T-shirt at the next race.

F1 T-shirt part of the CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 collection

Showcased in sunny Los Angeles, California, the Chanel Cruise 2022/23 collection celebrates outdoor sports. The collection has been an overall hit with fashion and sports enthusiasts alike who have praised the unique designs and the high-quality materials.

Madeleine White's viral Chanel F1 T-shirt was one of the most lauded in the collection. It has not only made a fashion statement but highlighted Chanel's Cruise 2023 collection.

Ahead of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, creative director Virginie Viard set the fashion statement with Chanel's collection at the Chanel Cruise 2023 show.

The collection included jumpsuits, reminiscent of racing attire reimagined in tweed and worn with camellia brooches. F1 helmets were also featured as accessories.

The million-dollar question: How much do these T-shirts cost?

Madeleine didn't mention the exact prices of the T-shirt in her posts but TikTok users have speculated the shirt to be worth $10,000 due to limited availability. However, the influencer set the record straight by clarifying that the T-shirt is nowhere close to being worth that much.

