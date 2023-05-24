Carlos Sainz rubbishes rumors of missing the F1 Monaco GP

Carlos Sainz has cleared the air about his knock during a recent charity football match. The Spaniard stated that he isn't injured and is ready to race in the upcoming 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

Sainz was one of the F1 drivers, apart from Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso who participated in the annual Monaco football charity match. The game took place on Tuesday to celebrate the Monaco Grand Prix race weekend that begins on Friday.

With rumors about a potential injury doing the rounds shortly after the match, Carlos Sainz took to Instagram to confirm that he is fit as a fiddle and is ready to race ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. This is what he had to say:

“Hi everyone. Just wanted to let you know that I am well and completely ready to race this weekend in Monaco, what happened yesterday was simply a contact during the traditional charity football match, but it was not an injury. I enjoyed playing football as I always do and now I am really looking forward to the weekend.”

You can view the post below:

Carlos Sainz clarified that he is safe and is ready to race

Charles Leclerc came out unscathed following a face-plant during the match. However, there was a greater concern for Sainz, who was seen receiving treatment with significant strapping on his right thigh after being substituted.

There are reserve drivers in each team who can replace drivers who are unable to compete. This year, Ferarri's reserve drivers are Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Schwartzman.

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari desperate for podium at 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari is in desperate need of a boost to get their F1 2023 campaign started with just one podium finish so far.

Monaco seems like the perfect opportunity to rectify the situation as the drivers can take advantage of the tight turns of the streets of Monte Carlo. Sainz will want history to repeat itself as he joined the Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez on the podium in 2022.

