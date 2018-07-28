Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 / Top 10
28 Jul 2018

Hamilton posing with Mercedes AMG. Photo credit- wiki

The super legendary, King of the game, Lewis Hamilton is the defending F1 World Champion who races for the Mercedes AMG Petronas in Formula One. He is considered to be one of the best drivers presently in F1 and possibly one of the greatest ever in the history of F1 racing.

He bagged his maiden World Championship title in the year 2008 with McLaren and since then he owned the sport like a King. He won back to back World Championship titles in the year 2014-15 and broke various Formula One records in the road to his fourth title.

The F1 world has a lot of his excellence left to witness in times to come as he's looking for his fifth World title and is currently in the winning position.

He has been one of the most marketable and fashionable drivers in F1 who endorses some great brands like Loreal, Monster Energy, Reebok, Tommy Hilfiger and Santander. His association with famous people has brought him more into the limelight all the time.

His net worth is estimated to be whopping $240m and its no wonder at all that he owns some of the most expensive things including a private jet and luxurious yacht. Here we have a collection of 10 expensive things the millionaire possesses.

#10 London Mansion

Hamilton's London mansion. Image source- wiki

Hamilton's super fancy London mansion is located in the country's most expensive residential area ie Kensington in West London. It features a huge kitchen and special dining area which proves to be perfect for arranging parties and entertaining guests.

The 4-storey mansion has a stunning washroom, 6 luxurious bedrooms and a 200ft lush green garden that contains an amazing summer house. House also has 4 reception rooms for casual gatherings.

It is told that mansion's previous owners include Burberry chief designer Christopher Bailey and financier Ben Goldsmith. This property was built by the famous builder Samuel Johns in 1860 and the total cost of the house is estimated to be $25m and it is too clear that someone with a big pocket like Hamilton can only afford it.

