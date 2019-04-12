F1 1000th GP: 5 Best F1 Teams of all time

Ferrari & McLaren

This weekend's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai is a very special one as Formula One celebrates 1000 races.

F1 had it's very first race all the way back in 1950 where an Italian racer named Giuseppe Farina won the British Grand Prix for Alfa Romeo.

Completing that podium was fellow Italian Luigi Fagioli and in third was British driver Reg Parnell.

Since May 13 in 1950 we have seen another 998 races take place across the globe from Brazil, the streets of Monte Carlo to the beautiful night setting of Marina Bay.

F1 has come a long way.

And in that process, many drivers and teams have come and gone including the veteran groups of Ferrari, Williams and McLaren.

But let's not forget the legendary figures that were developed in the racing series of Michael Schumacher being the most successful F1 driver of all time, Ayrton Senna setting a new standard in the 1980s and 1990s - we could go on and on and on.

In this article we're going to take a look at the most successful teams F1 has ever seen.

But who is the best?

Here are your 5 best F1 teams of all time...

#5 Red Bull (2005 - Present)

Vettel celebrating a 4th world championship at Indian GP in 2013

Red Bull's existence in Formula 1 has so far seen them in the sport for over 14 years and what a contributing team they have been.

The team started out at the start of the 2005 season with David Coulthard and a shared seat between Vitantonio Liuzzi and Christian Klien.

Coulthard was mainly there to be a part of the build-up and testing before a young Sebastian Vettel took over his seat ahead of the 2009 season.

And what a move that was from Red Bull as Vettel and the team won a total of four driver's championships along with four constructors' championships in between 2010 and 2013.

Racing has been a bit more difficult since 2013 for Red Bull but they are still up there fighting for Grand Prix wins.

