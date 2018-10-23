F1 2018: 4 amazing facts about Kimi Raikkonen's win at Austin

Raikkonen after the US Grand Prix victory

The 2018 Formula 1 season is about to end, with only 3 more Grands Prix remaining (Mexican, Brazillian, and Abu Dhabi). Sebastian Vettel's performances since the break have been way below par. This gave Lewis Hamilton the chance to win the Drivers' Championship at the most recent US Grand Prix at Austin.

But, Max Verstappen beat Hamilton for the second spot, thus postponing the Englishman's chances to win his 5th World Championship by another race. But all eyes were on 'The Iceman' Kimi Raikkonen, as he won his first Grand Prix since Australia in 2013.

Apart from taking Ferrari closer to Mercedes in the Constructors Championship, Raikkonen broke quite a few records with his win at Austin. Here are a few facts about The Iceman's win at the US Grand Prix:

#4 Raikkonen is the oldest driver to win a Grand Prix since 1994

Raikkonen won a Grand Prix at 39 years of age

Raikkonen became the second oldest driver to win a Grand Prix and the oldest to win it since Nigel Mansell won at Adelaide at the age of 41. Mansell, a veteran World Champion retired in 1992, made a comeback with Williams in the year 1994 and won the final Grand Prix of the season, and his career.

Raikkonen, who has been in the scene since 2001, won his first Grand Prix at Malaysia in 2003, with McLaren. Kimi made a move to Ferrari in 2007 and won the Wolrd Championship that very year. He stayed with Ferrari till 2009 and retired, only to make a comeback in 2012 for Lotus.

In 2013, the Finn won his first Grand Prix after returning in Australia. Following certain disputes with his the team Lotus, Kimi joined Ferrari in 2014 and has been racing with them since.

After a record-breaking lap at Monza, Raikkonen was set to win the Italian Grand Prix, only to see it be snatched away by Lewis Hamilton. But after a great start to the US Grand Prix, and an early overtake to go ahead of the rest of the pack, the Finn never gave up his position and ultimately won the race at Austin.

Raikkonen will be leaving Ferrari at the end of the season but, will be returning to Sauber next year, the team where he started his F1 career in 2001.

