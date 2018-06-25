F1 2018: 5 Craziests Moments from the French GP

Rundown of the most insane moments that went down at the 2018 French GP

It's time to take a look at all the insanity that went down at Formula One's return to France in 2018.

Top three finishers Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and...

The first race of F1's first ever triple header, and the first race back on French turf in ten years turned out to be an exciting one. Lewis Hamilton has retaken the lead of the championship, Sebastian Vettel may just have let something slip, and the likes of Ricciardo and Bottas keep fighting, although on the back foot.

Even the midfield saw some amazing battles, from the many crashes to the battles between those in all cars. Paul Ricard may have been met with some apprehension, but overall it gave us a great return to France! What were the five best moments of this insane French GP? It's hard to tell, but like always, that won't stop us from trying to find them.

#1 Ocon & Gasly have a Frenchman's disaster

F1 Grand Prix of France

With all eyes on the French drivers at Paul Ricard, the hometown curse of this season struck again. After LeClerc saw disaster in Monaco & Stroll in Canada, Esteban Ocon & Pierre Gasly found themselves out of the race on the first lap in France.

In the run down into turn one, it seemed that all the Frenchmen were being pulled together by magnets as Ocon ran into the side of Romain Grosjean, giving his Force India a lot of damage that he stated could have probably ended his race on it's own.

However, his luck just kept getting worse as the Toro Rosso of Gasly saw an opening and went for it in the following turns and ended up careening into the side of him. Not a great sight for the many French fans in attendance I'm sure, but certainly was an exciting way to kick off the return to France with a safety car.