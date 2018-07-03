F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the 2018 British GP

2017 British Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Day Jul 16th

After nine rounds of the 2018 Formula One season, the championship is still anyone's game, with Sebastian Vettel leading and the rest of the field chasing. Hamilton trails by just one point, while Raikkonen, Ricciardo and Verstappen still lay in wait with an outside chance. The Austrian Grand Prix saw Bottas's string of bad luck continue, and Grosjean's string of bad luck come to an end.

Now we head to Silverstone, a home race for a fair few teams and for defending world champion Lewis Hamilton. Can the Mercedes driver pull it back for himself and his team, or will Vettel and the Scuderia extend their lead in both championships? We saw a crazy race in Austria, and hopefully, the season will continue in kind. Exactly what will go down at Silverstone? It's hard to know, but as always, that won't stop us from trying!

#1 Haas Outqualifies Red Bull

2018 Formula One Grand Prix Testing Feb 26th

An extremely pleasant surprise at the Austrian GP was that Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finished a stellar P4 & P5, reeling in Haas's biggest points haul of all time. Grosjean himself also scored his first points of the season after an extremely disastrous first eight races.

While Verstappen did win the race for Red Bull, it was in part due to a bunch of bad luck for Lewis Hamilton & Valtteri Bottas. Furthermore, Ricciardo did not have the best luck, with a gearbox failure leading to a DNF for him. Therefore it doesn't indicate that Red Bull will have the easiest time recovering as a unit for Silverstone.

On the other hand, Haas seem to have finally gotten their problems out of their system. If Grosjean & Magnussen drive their cars to the limit, they could have the pace to out-qualify both Ricciardo and Verstappen, as shown in Austria where Grosjean started ahead of Danny Ric.