F1 2018: French Grand Prix- Where to watch? Live stream, Start time, TV channel schedule Weather and Track info Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France.

F1 French Grand Prix 2018 - Live Stream, TV Schedule in India, Track and Weather info for the Qualifying and Race.

The French Grand Prix 2018 will be the round eight of the F1 World Championship. Formula One heads to the Circuit Paul Ricard for the French GP after a decade.

The last French Grand Prix was held on the circuit Magny-Cours in 2008. It was Ferrari dominance back in 2008 as Massa and Raikkonen finished first and second while Trulli finished third for Toyota.

Sebastian Vettel took his third win of the season in Canada and leads the World Championship by just one point over Lewis Hamiton. The duo will continue their rivalry at the Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for most number of wins having won the French Grand Prix eight times. Ferrari has the highest wins as a constructors having won the GP a record 17 times and Williams stands second with 8wins.

Going by the circuit history and the previous records, Ferrari are the favorites going into the weekend but the Mercedes team will be in close contention. Red-Bull racing may not be as competitive as Monaco or Montreal which were street circuits whereas the nature of the track Paul Ricard is very different.

In the current F1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen have won the French Grand Prix one time each but in the Magny- Cours race track.

The French GP is going to be challenging for both teams and drivers in terms of race data and car setup as they return to this particular track 28 years later.

The Mercedes and the Ferrari engine has performed better than Renault and the Honda, so considering the high-speeds at the circuit expect teams running Ferrari and Mercedes engines to perform better.

In the midfield, Renault is the car to watch out in their home Grand Prix, the French team has won the Grand Prix 5 times earlier and they will be aiming to finish behind the top 3-teams after a strong performance in Canada. Force India, Haas and Torro Rosso should have a close battle this weekend. Mclaren will try and recover to compete for the top stop in midfield especially Alonso after winning the Le Mans 2018.

Sauber has seen a one-man show by the impressive rookie Charles Leclerc who will be looking to keep his point scoring streak going. Williams on the other with such history at the French Grand Prix will be trying to get at least one of their cars in the top10.

When is the French Grand Prix?

The French Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

It will commence at 4.10pm ( 7.40pm India Standard Time (IST))

Before that, free practice one FP1 is on Friday, June 22 at 12 pm (3.30pm IST) with free practice two FP2 scheduled at 4 pm (7.30pm IST)

Free Practice three FP3 is on Saturday, June 23 at 1 pm ( 4.30pm IST) and the battle for pole follows with qualifying for the French GP at 4 pm (7.30pm IST)

What TV channel is the French Prix on and can I LIVE stream it?

The French Grand Prix will be live on Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 2 ABC.

The LIVE stream of the F1 French Grand Prix will be available on www.hotstar.com

Coverage of the race will begin at 7.40pm on Sunday, June 24.

On Thursday, practice one will be on air from 3.30 pm and practice two from 7.30pm.

Practice three will be live from 4.30pm on Saturday and F1 Qualifying from 7.30pm.

What circuit is the French Grand Prix held at and how many laps do drivers race?

The French Grand Prix is held at the Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France.

The total race distance and total laps are to be announced by the FIA, each lap is 5.824 Km.

Tyre choice/availability for the French Grand Prix 2018.

Pirelli is getting the ultrasoft, super soft and soft tyres for the Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard. Wet Weather and Intermediate tyres will be available in case of rains.

Weather Info Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet.

According to accuweather.com

Sun will be shining bright for the French Grand Prix on Sunday, June 24 with a temperature of around 26-degree Celsius whereas chances of rain for the Saturday's Qualifying on June 23.

