Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1 2018: McLaren's Slow Side into Oblivion

George Howson
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
195   //    11 Sep 2018, 03:37 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Previews
Losing these two men has been a huge loss to the team.

McLaren is going through the longest winless run in its history and 2018 marks 20 years without a constructor's title for the Woking-based manufacturer, something nobody would've seen coming after their golden years in the 1980's and 90's.

McLaren is nothing without its obsession for precision and optimisation, but what's happened in recent times has been nothing short of a disaster. The team will lose Fernando Alonso for 2019, the double world champion finally having enough of the team's shortcomings, is a recovery on the cards, or is this just the beginning of a slide to the bottom of the pecking order?

How has it happened?

As recently as 2008, Lewis Hamilton won the driver's championship in a McLaren and things were looking up for the team after the 2000's had so far been a period of Ferrari dominance. The regulation changes in 2009 shook up the order and McLaren failed to adapt as well as most of the competition, most notably Red Bull and the new Brawn team. True, by the season's end they possessed one of the best cars on the grid after wins in Hungary and Singapore, but the damage was already done years beforehand.

Adrian Newey is one of the most successful designers in Grand Prix racing history, and McLaren had the Englishman on their books back in 2005. Despite assurances that he would remain, Newey joined the new Red Bull Racing team for 2006 for a new challenge and bigger payslip. McLaren believed that it wasn't worth paying over the odds to keep the designer, but they were wrong. Under Newey's design, Sebastian Vettel powered his way to four straight driver's and constructor's championships between 2010 and 2013.

It isn't just Newey's departure, but Lewis Hamilton's as well. For similar reasons to Newey, Hamilton left McLaren for Mercedes in 2013 in a move that some perceived as unwise at the time. Even since Lewis left for the Silver Arrows, though, the two teams' performance levels have diverged and never looked like closing.

Merc became the dominant team when the regulations changed once more for 2014 and have won every driver and constructor championship since. Hamilton won three of them, and a fifth overall could be coming the Brit's way in November. Even Alonso struggles in McLaren's 2018 entry, but a Adrian Newey designed MCL33 driven by Lewis Hamilton would surely be challenging for wins rather than getting lost in midfield obscurity.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2018 Mclaren-Renault F1 Fernando Alonso Stoffel Vandoorne
George Howson
CONTRIBUTOR
22-year-old Automotive Engineer with a passion for sports journalism, in particular Formula 1 and Football. I don't beat around the bush, I don't hold back, I let you know exactly what I think, because honesty is crucial when reporting and writing.
F1: Why 2018 will be more challenging for McLaren than...
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Times Fernando Alonso Proved he is one of the GOATs
RELATED STORY
F1: Is it too soon for Lando Norris to join The Formula 1...
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Fernando Alonso - as he is set for his...
RELATED STORY
F1: Three reasons why the sport will miss Fernando Alonso
RELATED STORY
F1: The King of Spa, Best of Kimi Raikkonen in the...
RELATED STORY
5 drivers who need to improve to retain their F1 seats in...
RELATED STORY
F1 2019: 5 current Drivers who may not be part of F1 in 2019
RELATED STORY
F1: Alonso has another problem with Formula 1
RELATED STORY
'Fernando FAN-TAS-TICAA': A GOAT talent gone to waste in F1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us