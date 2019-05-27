F1 2019: 5 Talking Points from Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton put together a perfect weekend for himself as he notched up another win

Another GP ticked off and another Mercedes win on the board. Monaco GP promised a lot with the inevitable rain (that never fell) or the medium tire on Lewis' car (that never fell off the cliff) or the Max Verstappen overtake(that just never happened) but it failed to deliver on all accounts.

Lewis Hamilton picked up another victory and extended his lead in the championship over his teammate to 17 points in a race where Bottas did get a bit unlucky with the pitstops.

Sebastian Vettel put together one of his best races of the year as he finished second after Verstappen's penalty.

All in all, it was a race where you'd have to strain yourself to find some good action because the track was just not conducive to much of it. As the circus now moves to the next race in Canada let's look back at the talking points for the race.

#1 Max Verstappen is a legitimate superstar

Verstappen was awarded the Driver of the Day(and rightly so)

The Monaco GP organizers should thank Max Verstappen. If there was any action throughout the race then it was from the Dutch driver.

He drove the wheels off his Red Bull in pursuit of Lewis Hamilton who, for the second phase of his race was on tire management mode from lap one. There have been many races in the past at the streets of Monaco that suffered from stalemates.

Even last year, Daniel Ricciardo despite the loss of power drove around the track with next to no pressure from Sebastian Vettel throughout the race.

But for Lewis the situation was completely different, he had the Dutch charger on his rear wing throughout the race and pushing like crazy. If we remove Max, Monaco is easily the most boring race of the year so far.

This year, max has been easily the best driver on the grid. He's pushed that Red Bull with a suspect chassis to places where it wasn't supposed to be and he's completely smashed his teammate in the process.

If there is one thing Max showed today was that he has that something extra, something which legends are made of. He just needs to be patient because his time will surely come soon.

