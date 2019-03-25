F1 2019 season: 10 changes in 2019 every Formula 1 fan should know about

Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 38 // 25 Mar 2019, 22:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The third race of the 2019 F1 season will be a landmark race - It will be the 1000th F1 Grand Prix. F1 has indeed come a long way since the days when races were held only in Europe.

The 70th season of the Formula One calendar got off to a flying start last week with Finn Valtteri Bottas scripting the most memorable win of his career and throwing the gauntlet down to his more famed rivals. The 2019 season F1 season comprises a long 21-race calendar culminating in Abu Dhabi on December 1st, marking the first time since 1963 that the season finale will be played out in the month of December. Sebastian Vettel will be looking to win his very first world title since joining Ferrari and will be looking to forget the opportunities that he vanquished last season. It remains to be seen if the Red Bulls and Ferraris can overturn the hegemony enjoyed by the Mercedes and especially Lewis Hamilton over the last few years.

Many notable changes have been implemented going into the 2019 season both on the team side as well as the driver side. We look at some of the changes that have been made this season:

#10 Revamped front and rear wing

A wider and taller design has been incorporated to aid the cars, that are behind, follow in on the cars at the front, more closely than in previous years. Design changes were thus made to ensure more overtaking and make the race more thrilling.

Similar changes have been imparted to the rear wing increasing its width and height. In addition to this, the DRS opening has been slightly widened to bolster the power output. At the end of the day, these changes to the front and rear wing were brought about to enable easier overtaking.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement