F1 2019, Singapore GP: 5 Predictions for the race

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 307 // 22 Sep 2019, 13:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - where Leclerc gathered his fifth career pole

Following Ferrari's dismal showing in the first half of the season, where the sport's most popular team failed to score a single win, few teams or drivers would've expected such a massive turnaround in fortunes as depicted by the stellar effort of young Charles Leclerc.

That Charles Leclerc is on pole position here at the daunting Marina Bay, his first pole under the bright floodlights of Singapore, puts Ferrari in a position of ascendency, something they'd love to maintain until crossing the checkered flag on Sunday.

But will that ever come easy with a driver of the class and reputation of Lewis Hamilton in hot pursuit of the young Monegasque?

There are several probabilities and certainties that await us at the 61-lap long Singapore Grand Prix. Everyone will be keen to know whether Ferrari can manage to better Mercedes and somehow eeke out a 1-2, if that is even possible? Furthermore, will Hamilton find a way to go past his young contender on the race day?

Let's examine 5 possible outcomes at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix:

#5 Max Verstappen challenges Bottas and nearly betters Vettel

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Qualifying

The last that one found Max Verstappen on the podium was back at the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, where he collected a brilliant second. Therefore, it suffices to suggest that the second half of the ongoing season hasn't really seen the best from the famous flying Dutchman.

Now back to Singapore, a track where he is yet to win, it remains to be seen what might Verstappen manage, beginning from fourth on the grid, just ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

But one feels that on race-day, Verstappen will push hard initially and will succeed in closing the gap to Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel in what might pan out to be a classic two-stop run for the Red Bull driver.

Advertisement

One shall also witness a closely fought battle between Vettel, Verstappen and Bottas for third which, even though will be aced by the German, Verstappen will do his best to keep the attacking Mercedes of the Finn at bay.

Sadly, he will once again fail to make it to the podium.

1 / 5 NEXT