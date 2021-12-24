F1 2021: Top 5 qualifying performances of the season

The F1 2021 season saw drivers perform to their extremes, with a fair share of breakthrough performances as well. Saturday's qualifying session, however, remains one of the more interesting aspects and a true measure of the driver's abilities.

This season, we've seen multiple drivers punch above their car's inherent pace and qualify much higher than expected. In this piece, we look at the top 5 qualifying laps of the F1 2021 season.

Top 5 qualifying performances of the F1 2021 season

#5 Lando Norris, P3 at Austrian Grand Prix

Lando Norris was the breakout star of the 2021 F1 season. His performances might have gone under the radar because of the battle at the front of the grid. That, however, was not the case at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Let's lay down the facts to understand what Lando Norris was able to do in Austria. The McLaren driver was within a tenth of Max Verstappen, who was on pole. Norris was also quicker than Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull and the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

He did all of that in a McLaren that had not shown such pace throughout the weekend. His performance showed the F1 grid the kind of drive Norris is capable of with the right car underneath him.

#4 Lewis Hamilton, pole at British Grand Prix (Friday Qualifying)

Lewis Hamilton had to win at Silverstone if he needed to stay in the F1 title fight. He surprised everyone when the Mercedes driver pulled off a sensational lap at Silverstone, in conditions that appeared to favor Red Bull.

Hamilton then went on to find the sweet spot on his second lap of Q3, pulling out a gap of about half a second to Verstappen. Although he did not officially get pole for this lap, the Briton produced something special under immense pressure at Silverstone.

