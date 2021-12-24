Lewis Hamilton reveals his favorite F1 circuit

British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that his favorite circuit is Silverstone. It comes as no surprise since the unmatched support of fans at the British Grand Prix creates an environment of motivation and pride for the Mercedes driver. The Briton holds the record for most victories at the same race track, as well as most wins at his home race, with eight wins at the Silverstone circuit.

When asked why he chose Silverstone as his favorite circuit, his answer was pretty straightforward — "home crowd." The 2021 British Grand Prix was possibly one of his toughest wins, making it one of his sweetest wins too. Despite a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with title rival Max Verstappen, Hamilton went on to win the race in front of stands thronged by jubilant British fans.

Describing the influence of his home crowd, Lewis Hamilton told ESPN F1:

“It’s so energizing. I think Nigel [Mansell] mentioned years ago. I think it [the fans’ energy] gives you a second... maybe it’s half a second, it definitely feels like it gives you something. You carry that energy.”

The Silverstone circuit has been hosting the British Grand Prix continually since 1987, having first hosted the event in 1948. Located at the site of a former Royal Air Force station, the track was initially designed around its three runways. Over the years, it has seen multiple modifications to arrive at its current 3.66 mile (5.891 km) long design. It is considered one of the fastest circuits on the calendar, with average F1 speeds of 145 mph (233 kmph). Max Verstappen currently holds the lap record of 1:27.097 set in 2020.

The track has undoubtedly been kind to Lewis Hamilton over the years. His glorious victories at his home ground have never left the British fans disappointed.

Lewis Hamilton victorious at 31 different circuits

Mercedes have famously dominated the turbo-hybrid era, and a large part of the credit goes to Lewis Hamilton. The 36-year-old is known to be one of the greatest drivers the sport has seen, with his victories talking for themselves. This year saw the addition of two inaugural Grand Prix in the second half of the season — the Qatar Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Hamilton's consecutive wins on both new circuits took his tally of emerging victorious on different tracks to a record 31.

Lewis Hamilton may have been denied a record-breaking 8th championship victory this year but will undoubtedly be back to reclaim the title in 2022.

