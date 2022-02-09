F1 2022: Ranking the Next Generation of drivers (From Worst to Best)

The current F1 grid is arguably one of the most talent-rich grids we've seen in a long time, with the consistent influx of some great talent in the last few years being a contributing factor. The grid has some great experienced drivers in Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, but at the same time, the stars of the future are starting to make an impact on the sport already.

In this piece, we rank the next generation of young star drivers on the grid. The criteria are that they should be aged 25 or less, should have completed at least one season in F1, and most importantly, shown glimpses of the talent they possess. We've excluded Max Verstappen from this list because, well, he's already a world champion.

The Next F1 Generation ranked (From worst to the best)

#6 Mick Schumacher

It's hard to assess too much about Mick Schumacher's driving after a rookie season at Haas, but first impressions aren't too bad. He was known for taking his time getting used to a new category and more often than not doing his best work in the second season (he did the same in F2 and F3). The German did, however, have a decent rookie season in F1, with multiple forays into Q2 on qualifying day with a team that stopped development on their 2021 car early in the season.

Early impressions do reveal a consistent driver with some good peaks, but a clearer picture should reveal itself this season.

#5 Esteban Ocon

With a win and a podium already under his belt, it's hard to say that Esteban Ocon has not ticked a few boxes off the F1 checklist. He was a hyped Mercedes protege destined for big things when he made his debut with Force India in 2017.

Although he's still not lived up to that hype and has seen George Russell take that Mercedes seat, the French driver keeps pegging away and is going to be part of the sport's grid for some time.

