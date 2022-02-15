F1 2022: Ranking the top 5 tracks on the calendar

The new F1 regulations are supposed to bunch up the field in terms of performance and make the cars easier to follow. In essence, changes have been introduced to improve racing and the show for the fans.

Even if these new changes don't work, there are still tracks on the calendar that never disappoint when it comes to action, racing, and even the basic challenge of driving a Formula 1 car. In this piece, we rank the top 5 tracks on the calendar that produce great racing regardless of the regulations.

#5 Baku City Circuit – F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Azerbaijan GP has been a surprise success ever since its inception. The first glimpse of the track layout does not appear conducive to great racing. Over the years, though, it has turned out to be a gem on the calendar, with Baku hosting some of the most memorable races every season.

Be it the race in 2017 when Daniel Ricciardo stormed through the field to win it or the race in 2021 when Lewis Hamilton overshot the red flag restart and floundered a certain podium, the entertainment quotient of the track is pretty high.

The track, with its long straights, provides a great opportunity for overtakes, while at the same time, the proximity of walls leaves no margin for error. The track has been a welcome addition to the calendar and has proved its worth time and again.

#4 Circuit Gilles Villenueve – F1 Canadian Grand Prix

A high-speed street circuit is how Circuit Gilles Villeneuve should be described. A valuable part of the F1 calendar since 1978, the circuit has produced some fantastic races. The track is conducive to some great racing and the unpredictable weather too adds to the drama.

It was home to one of the best races ever in F1 in 2011 when Jenson Button came back from the last position to win the race on the final lap. The circuit has been missing for the last two seasons with the COVID-19 restrictions. This season, however, if it all works out, we should see the F1 circus make its customary stop in Canada.

