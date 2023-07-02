F1 2023 Constructor Standings after Austrian GP

Red Bull Racing F1 absolutely dominated at their home race this weekend in Spielberg, with Max Verstappen taking his fifth consecutive win of the 2023 season at the Austrian GP and Sergio Perez making it a double podium with a P3 finish.

Team boss Christian Horner reflected on it being the team's first race in Austria since the passing of Red Bull's former co-founder and co-owner, Dietrich Mateschitz. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in a post-race media interaction, Horner said:

"He was our leader, founder. He created all of this. He was Red Bull. Despite him not being here in presence, you can feel his spirit. Hopefully watching down he enjoyed that one."

Red Bull have won all nine rounds of the 2023 F1 season so far, and are poised to continue this trend till the end of the season, given their superior speed. When asked about the possibility that the team could achieve this, Horner took a conservative point of view. He said:

"We can only take it one race at at time. Can we? Yes. Will we? Who knows? Reliability, weather. Silverstone next weekend is going to be epic. It's a race we haven't won since Mark [Webber] in 2012, so that's a big event for us on the calendar."

Ferrari, too, had quite a strong weekend at the Red Bull Ring, with both drivers finishing the race in the top four, taking significant F1 championship points in their battle against Aston Martin and Mercedes.

The latter two, in fact, had a relatively disappointing weekend. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished the race in seventh and eighth, respectively. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted that the car simply had "no pace", posing a blip in their otherwise improving consistency. In a post-race media interaction, Wolff said:

“The car had no pace today. It’s a bruising day I would say because we had such a good upward trend and you have to take such a day. There was no pace and no inkling why yet.”

McLaren, on the other hand, had a great day with Lando Norris securing P5 after an incredible drive in Austria. Lewis Hamilton praised his compatriot, admitting that he did not expect McLaren to show the pace they did. He said:

“Lando did a great job today, McLaren were super quick. Wasn’t expecting them to be as fast as they were but we weren’t expecting to be as slow as we were either. This track just highlighted some areas for us to work on. Not the greatest of days. The way the car felt doesn’t surprise me, no.”

Here are the 2023 F1 Constructor Standings after the Austrian GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 377 2 Mercedes 178 3 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 172 4 Ferrari 158 5 Alpine Renault 48 6 McLaren Mercedes 27 7 Haas Ferrari 11 8 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 9 Williams Mercedes 7 10 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2

Poll : 0 votes