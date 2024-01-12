F1 2024 teammate rivalry predictions: Who comes out on top?

In F1, the first driver that one has to beat is his teammate. He's the only one with the same tools as you, and the onus is on you to prove how good you are by getting the better of your teammate.

When it comes to picking driver lineups, it's often hard for teams to narrow things down to two drivers based on criteria. The frontrunning teams tend to have a lead driver, with the other being the supporting act. That's how conventionally the team ran proceeding more often than not.

This has, however, changed recently, with the current grid having quite a few interesting teammate battles where both drivers are at a similar level to each other.

For the 2024 F1 season, there are quite a few Intra-team rivalries that would have high stakes.

Let's take a look at which ones they are.

2023 F1 season: Teammate rivalry predictions!

Red Bull

Max Verstappen vs Sergio Perez

Winner: Max Verstappen

When it comes to Red Bull there's just no rivalry here. Max Verstappen has just been too far ahead to even make this a competition.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell

Winner: George Russell

This one is touch-and-go on either side. George Russell outscored Lewis Hamilton in the first season while the Mercedes legend returned the favor in 2023.

In 2024, it's going to be very close between the two but we're edging towards youth here. Russell learned a lot last season and he should make a step in his performances this season.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz

Winner: Charles Leclerc

This one might look tough if we go by the stats. Charles Leclerc was outscored in 2021 while he just scraped through in 2023.

Having said that, in terms of raw pace he's just too far ahead and there's no competition between the two drivers.

McLaren

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri

Winner: Lando Norris

For the 2024 F1 season, we're backing the experience of Lando Norris to keep the advantage over Oscar Piastri.

Having said that, expect the battle to be much closer than last season.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso vs Lance Stroll

Winner: Fernando Alonso

This one's not even a battle. Fernando Alonso has just been a few levels above his teammate and the 2024 F1 season is not going to be much different.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly vs Esteban Ocon

Winner: Esteban Ocon

The battle at Alpine is arguably going to be the most intense because the two drivers are very close to each other.

Pierre Gasly was arguably the better driver last F1 season. For the 2024 season, both drivers will be out of their contracts and will be looking around at other teams as well.

In such a scenario we're backing Esteban Ocon to step up and beat his teammate.

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda vs Daniel Ricciardo

Winner: Daniel Ricciardo

This one is going to be very interesting between Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

At his peak, Ricciardo appeared to be a more complete package as compared to Yuki and we're backing him to continue the trend.

Stake F1 team

Valtteri Bottas vs Guanyu Zhou

Winner: Valtteri Bottas

The last two F1 seasons have not shown any hints that Guanyu Zhou could take the fight to Valtteri Bottas consistently.

The Chinese driver has done it on rare occasions but not regularly enough. The 2024 season isn't expected to be much different in that sense.

Williams

Alex Albon vs Logan Sargeant

Winner: Alex Albon

It's hard to go against Alex Albon here considering how dominant he was against Logan Sargeant last F1 season. Having said that, we expect Sargeant to take strides and be a much better competition compared to last season.

Haas F1

Nico Hulkenberg vs Kevin Magnussen

Winner: Nico Hulkenberg

This was one-way drubbing last season and while Kevin Magnussen could certainly make improvements, expecting him to get the better of Nico Hulkenberg seems a bridge too far for the Danish driver.