F1: 3 Street Circuits with potential for great racing in 2023

With Formula 1 gaining popularity worldwide, the FIA is moving to newer locations across the globe with every passing season. Most new venues are street circuits, since building a temporary race track on a city's streets is more feasible than creating a permanent racing facility. Moreover, it also provides a unique scenic beauty of the city's architecture which not only attracts viewers but also helps generate tourism for the country.

Every season, new street circuits are being added to the calendar. For instance, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in 2021 and the Miami GP Circuit in 2022. This year, the Las Vegas Street Circuit will make its F1 debut in the season's penultimate round.

Drivers have admitted that street circuits are much more challenging to race on since they add a new layer of jeopardy. As most street circuits are barrier-enclosed with no runoff areas, there is no margin for error. Moreover, street circuits are never made for racing, unlike race courses, and this means drivers find it very difficult to get traction on these circuits.

This year, the F1 calendar has seven street circuits: Jeddah, Albert Park, Baku, Miami, Monaco, Marina Bay, and Las Vegas. On that note, let's take a look at three street circuits with immense potential to entertain this year:

#3 Miami International Autodrome

Kevin Magnussen driving for Haas at the 2022 Miami GP

The Miami International Autodrome is the venue for the Miami Grand Prix. The Grand Prix is scheduled for May 5-7, making it the fourth consecutive street venue on the 2023 calendar after Jeddah, Melbourne, and Baku.

The circuit, which first featured in 2022, is built on the private grounds of the famous American Football venue, the Hard Rock Stadium. Although it is not built on any permanent street or road, it utilizes the stadium's parking lots, making it a one-of-a-kind street circuit on the calendar.

The course is approximately 5.4 km long and has 19 corners. The circuit has a unique blend of high-speed and slow-speed corners, making it tricky to master. In fact, the chicane at turns 14 and 15 was quite challenging for drivers last year since it came after a fast-flowing section of the track. This slow section precedes a massive 1.28 km straight, which gives ample overtaking opportunities.

Because of its exciting layout and relatively fast racing conditions, Miami can produce a great race. While the 2022 Miami Grand Prix was, more or less, an average race, it is essential to understand that one race is not enough to come to a decisive conclusion about a circuit.

Baku is the most prominent example of this case, as the 2016 race was considered dull by many fans, but in contrast, the 2017 edition was very exciting.

Similarly, this year, we can expect the Miami GP to be quite exciting as drivers and teams will have a lot more experience with track simulators and data, which will improve their racing strategies.

#2 Marina Bay F1 Street Circuit

Practice session at the 2022 Singapore GP

The Marina Bay Street Circuit has been the venue for the Singapore Grand Prix since 2008. The circuit was the first in F1 history to host a night race. The 4.9 km track is located on Singapore's Marina Bay streets, giving it a majestic appeal in front of a beautiful skyline. This year's Grand Prix will take place from September 15-17.

The Marina Bay Circuit is relatively slower than most circuits on the calendar due to many slow corners confined with no significant long straight. However, the organizers have now replaced four right-angled corners in sector 3 with a long continuous straight, which could improve racing significantly.

Due to its extreme climatic conditions, Marina Bay is the most demanding circuit on the calendar and drivers must push their limits to get the best possible result. Having produced many exciting and thrilling races in the past, an improved layout increases the chances of this being one of the most entertaining Grand Prix this season.

Another factor that could come into play is Singapore's unpredictable weather. The race is set to take place in late September, when the probability of rain in Singapore is at its highest.

#1 Baku City Circuit

Fernando Alonso drives past the castle section of Baku City Street Circuit in 2022

The Baku City Circuit of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has to be the best modern F1 circuit. The six km absolute genius of a circuit was designed by Herman Tilke, who has designed various modern F1 courses like the ones in Bahrain and Yas Marina.

Baku City Circuit has just the right blend of fast-paced and slow-paced sections, giving ample opportunities for overtaking. Moreover, the track is much broader than most street circuits in many areas, providing room for wheel-to-wheel racing. The right-angled turns on this circuit are complimented by long seamless straights, which make them great overtaking zones.

This year's Grand Prix, scheduled for April 28-30, will become the first street circuit to host an F1 Sprint race, and that too with a brand new format.

