F1 introduced a unique sprint race format in the 2021 season, starting with the British Grand Prix. In this session, drivers must race for one-third of the main race's distance on the circuit, trying to gain as much position as possible.

The starting grid is set based on a Friday qualifying session, and points are awarded to the top eight finishing drivers. For the past two years, Sprint Race sessions have been held at three selected Grand Prix on the F1 calendar, to set the starting grid for the weekend's main race.

This year, FIA has decided to go with six Grand Prix races to hold the Sprint Qualifying format: Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin (USA), and Brazil.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix is hence set to host not just the first sprint race of the 2023 F1 season but also the first sprint race on a street circuit.

What makes this weekend even more interesting is that F1 will most likely try out a completely different sprint race weekend format at Baku. FP2 is likely to be replaced by a Qualifying session for the sprint race and Friday's Qualifying session will set the grid for the main event.

This decision will most likely separate both races, with sprint races no longer being the 'qualifying session' for the main race.

This decision to host a sprint race at a street circuit has met with mixed reactions from fans and critics. Many are doubtful about the outcome and consequences of this unique combination. However, as we go through this article, we will see how this challenging street circuit has the potential for an amazing sprint race.

Overtaking opportunities

Verstappen attempts an overtake on Leclerc during the 2022 Azerbaijan GP

Unlike other street circuits, the Baku City circuit has plenty of overtaking opportunities courtesy of its brilliant layout. Despite being a street circuit, Baku is exceptionally wide in many areas, allowing cars to go side-by-side to attempt brave overtakes.

The main straight of Baku is 2.22 kms long with a DRS zone giving racers a fantastic opportunity to go for high-speed overtakes and gain positions.

While 90-degree corners are often considered boring, what makes the 90-degree corners at Baku so unique is that they are present at the end of long straights. This makes them hard-braking zones and gives great overtaking opportunities.

Daniel Ricciardo's jaw-dropping triple overtake down the main straight at the first 90-degree corner during the 2017 Azerbaijan GP is a great example.

Another great overtaking zone is the sector-2's post-castle section, where cars can go side-by-side and make daring moves at a much narrower and more challenging section of the track. It will be interesting to see drivers trying to make up positions at a short but fast-paced sprint race on a track with zero margin of error.

Dynamic track layout

Max Verstappen takes the Castle section at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP.

Another distinctive aspect of the Baku City Circuit is its outstanding layout. Unlike many other circuits on the calendar, the track is a balanced mixture of high-speed and slow-paced sections.

While some areas, like the main straight, are broad enough to allow as many as three cars to battle for position, some parts, like the castle section, are different. They are so narrow that even the most brilliant drivers often fail to get them right.

Besides these, the track elevation changes drastically throughout the lap, making it even more challenging for drivers to deal with inclination and declination on track, especially in sector-2.

All these factors come into play to make the track the most dynamic on the calendar. It seriously challenges drivers and their teams to find the perfect setup for their cars during the weekend.

Moreover, there will be only one practice session this weekend, making it even more challenging for drivers and teams to get their setups right.

Never seen before F1 drama

Verstappen and Riccardo crash out each other at the 2018 Azerbaijan GP

In just six editions, Baku City Circuit has given us some memorable F1 moments. From Verstappen and Ricciardo crashing each other out at the 2018 Azerbaijan GP to the dramatic 2021 main race climax, Baku undoubtedly has a lot to offer in pure F1 drama.

The fact that the sprint race used to decide the starting grid for the main race would restrict many drivers from making daring moves. But now, with the new weekend format, we can see drivers taking even more risks to battle for points available at this short race session on Saturday.

This circuit has no margin for error, making wheel-to-wheel action even more challenging and daring for drivers. Moreover, the unique mixture of the fast-paced nature of sprint races and the unforgiving nature of street circuits can very likely bring out yellow or even red flags during the sprint race.

A Sprint race at a street circuit like Baku could be insane, given the high risks and challenges associated with this circuit, and fans will see one of the most memorable F1 sprint races ever.

