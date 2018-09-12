Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: 4 Drivers with most podiums without a race win 

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
129   //    12 Sep 2018, 18:36 IST

Malaysian F1 Grand Prix - Race
Nick Heidfeld took another podium at the 2011 Malaysian Grand Prix

Securing a podium place in a Formula 1 task is not an easy job and requires tremendous skill, combined with an excellent racing machine. However, getting on the podium and falling agonisingly short of a race win is surely disappointing.

The sorrow is only compounded when the driver is consistent enough to get on the podium multiple times throughout his career but fails to secure a race win either due to his mistakes or due to the brilliance of his opponent.

Let us take a trip down the memory lane and look closer at the four drivers who were so close yet so far on multiple occasions, and could not convert a podium into a race win.

#4 Romain Grosjean - 10 Podiums

Bahrain F1 Grand Prix - Race
Romain Grosjean secured his first podium at the 2012 Bahrain Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean kicks off the list with ten podiums to his name. The French Formula 1 driver currently races for the Hass F1 team and is looking to secure his first podium under them.

Grosjean's comeback to Formula 1 in 2012, driving for the Lotus, after a disappointing first spell with Renault, changed his fortunes as he managed to secure three podiums that year. A brilliant third-place finish at Bahrain was his first podium while the second-place finish at the 2012 Canadian Grand Prix was his joint-best position in a Formula 1 race.

The following season, the Frenchman bettered his record and secured six podiums to his name, including a spectacular second place at the United States Grand Prix. Furthermore, that year, Grosjean took three consecutive third-place finishes. However, Grosjean form deteriorated since then, and only managed to secure one podium in the next four and a half years.

There is still a fair amount of racing to go in the 2018 season, and maybe, Romain Grosjean could secure the first win that has eluded him for years.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
