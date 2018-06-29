F1 Austrian GP: 5 races to remember including the 'Day of SHAME' in the sport.

Nigel Mansell at Austria

The second Grand Prix of Formula One's first ever Triple Header as championship battle intensifies at the Red Bull Ring, Austria. Statistically speaking, a victory in the Austrian GP is very important for Sebastian Vettel as Lewis Hamilton opened the gap last weekend by 14 points. Silverstone is "fort" for the British ace which makes Austria a potential track for a Sebastian Vettel to conquer.

Since its inception as Österreichring in 1969, now called Red Bull Rings as named by the current owner, this beautiful circuit in between beautiful mountains has witnessed many clashes of titans. This high-speed track in which drivers are exposed to high G-force as there are just 9 high-speed corners and takes a little more than a minute to complete the lap. The Circuit is also the Home Track for Red Bull Racing.

So here are 5 Austrian races world can never forget about -

#5 Austrian Grand Prix 1982

Never before in that era, such drama occurred as it did in 1982 Austrian GP. The race saw a lot of leaderboard changes. An interesting fact during this GP is that Austrian stands were crowded as the local hero Niki Lauda was making a comeback after the horrific accident.

As soon as the lights went out, the front runners got away unaffected by extreme chaos at the back which took out 2 Alfa Romeo's and a Williams. Riccardo Patrese took back his 2nd position from Prost at Turn 2. On lap 20 the race leader, Nelson Piquet came into the pits to rejoin behind in fourth place behind Prost and De Angelis giving the baton of race leader to Riccardo Patrese. Having built enough gap the Italian virtuoso came into the pits and just three laps later Patrese had to retire suffering an engine problem passing the leadership to Prost.

Keke Rosberg and De Angelis going wheel to wheel as they raced past the racing line

Nelson Piquet was having trouble with Keke Rosberg just behind him ultimately retiring with an electrical problem clearing way for Rosberg to close in De Angelis and go for potential maiden Grand Prix victory. As the race gods favored even Prost had to retire following a mechanical failure and then what was about to happen made this GP memorable forever. In the last lap, Keke Rosberg almost closed the gap to mere 0.050 seconds which is half a car length short. De Angelis went past the checkered flag to register his 1st GP victory pushing Keke Rosberg into 2nd position in the championship lead.