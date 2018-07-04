F1: 5 biggest crashes at the British Grand Prix in chronological order

1981 British Grand Prix

Silverstone circuit is the current home of British Grand Prix which it hosted for the first time in 1948. It hosted the first race of the newly created 'World Championship of Drivers' in 1950. The track used to be an ultra-fast speed circuit before 1990 when it underwent a major redesign. This transformed it into a more technical track. Nigel Mansell won the first grand prix on the redesigned circuit.

Following the major safety restructure across all formula 1 circuits in 1994, the entry from Hanger straight into Stowe corner was modified in 1995 so as to make its entry less dangerous. In addition, the flat-out Abbey kink was modified to a chicane before the 1994 Grand Prix.

In its long history, the track has seen some notable crashes involving some of the leading drivers of their generation. Let's have a look at some of them.

#1 Multiple car crash on lap 1, 1973

At the end of the opening lap, Jody Scheckter triggered huge multiple accidents when his McLaren ran wide onto the grass coming out of Woodcote, then spun back into the pit wall.

As the cars arrived at Woodcote Corner at the end of the first lap Scheckter lost control and spun across the track into the pit wall. The car bounced back into the middle of the road as the main pack arrived. Eight other cars were involved in the shunt. The race was stopped.

It was the tail of Scheckter's McLaren that began to slide out and he was too late in applying a correction. The McLaren spun right across the track and it hit the retaining wall of the pits and bounced back into the middle of the track.

Other cars barreled down on the stranded McLaren and mayhem ensued. Scheckter was hit and eight other cars were involved in the shunt and eliminated on the spot, including the entire three-car team of John Surtees, as drivers took avoiding action only to collect one another. American driver Peter Revson won the restarted race.