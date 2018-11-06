F1: 5 interesting records at the Brazilian Grand Prix

AYRTON SENNA...the boss!

Welcome to Senna-land. What else can one expect at the Brazilian Grand Prix other than fierce racing, excellent overtaking, and some 'on the edge' action?

The great Ayrton has won here on two occasions, Hakkinen has defeated Schumacher on consecutive drives, and the likes of Vettel and Hamilton, among the modern greats of the grid, have enjoyed famous track tussles here.

For a track that first held a race back in 1972, one wonders what might the forty-seventh run at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace bring?

So what does the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix have in store for us, especially with the fight to the championship having come to an end, and with the season heading toward the end?

Will we see a more relaxed Hamilton now, one who'd want to end on an even bigger high, starting with a win at Brazil and ending his sensational year with another at Abu Dhabi? Will Verstappen pull off another sensational triumph, as seen at Mexico, perhaps doing a repeat of his 2016 drive, or will Vettel assuage the hearts of his fans with a win at Interlagos?

For now, let's focus on the 5 incredible records at the Brazilian Grand Prix:

#1 Most wins at Brazil

F1 Grand Prix of Turkey

It's not a Brazilian who's won the most number of races here in Brazil.

So can you guess who is the most successful driver at Interlagos?

At one point in time, it was the famous 'Professor' Alain Prost who held the record for most wins here at the heart of Brazil, among the most challenging tracks to race on.

Later, it would be Michael Schumacher of Germany who would emerge with the most number of wins at Interlagos, clinching the Brazilian Grand Prix on 4 separate occasions.

What's incredible about this feat is that it's not Ayrton Senna who has the most wins at a track which was his home race. It's not even greats like Lauda, Hunt or even, Prost.

Schumacher won the Brazilian Grand Prix in 1994, 1995, 2000, and 2002.

