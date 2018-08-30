F1: 5 Most Memorable Races at Monza

Michael Schumacher of Germany leads team-mate Eddie Irvine at the 1988 Italian Grand Prix

Monza has been a part for Formula 1 right since the start and will soon turn 100 years old in 2022. The race track has hosted the Italian Grand Prix or the European Grand Prix every year since the inception of Formula 1 in 1950, barring the 1980 season, where the race was held at Imola.

This year's Italian Grand Prix will be held Monza, and it promises to be a thriller. Sebastian Vettel strong show at the Belgian Grand Prix puts him in a strong position against his rival Lewis Hamilton, who leads the German by 17 points. Furthermore, the Prancing Horse would be chasing its first Italian Grand Prix victory since 2010.

Through the years, the track has given racing fans plenty of memorable moments including breathtaking overtakes, chilling crashes and memorable race wins, and in this article, let us take a trip down the memory lane look closer at the five best races at the iconic Monza race track.

#5 2010 - Alonso edges past Button

The 2010 Italian Grand Prix witnessed a fierce battle between Alonso and Button

The victory at the 2010 Italian Grand Prix was Ferrari's last Formula 1 win at their home race. The race featured an enticing duel between Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Jensen Button.

The Spaniard started the race from the pole position after dominant displays in Q2 and Q3. His teammate started in the third place while Button started the race from the front row alongside Fernando Alonso.

The Briton had a magical start and overtook the Spaniard in the first lap. After dropping back to second, Alonso showed decent pace and continued to pressure the race leader Jensen Button.

Alonso stayed out a lap longer on the track, which allowed him to overtake Button after the first round of pitstops. The hotly contested race saw wheel-to-wheel action between the Spaniard and the Briton throughout the race. Eventually, Fernando Alonso crossed the chequered flag first, and Jenson Button took the second place with a gap less than three seconds.

The Spanish driver went on to finish the championship in the second place, just four points behind Sebastian Vettel.

