F1: 5 most successful drivers in the history of the sport

Arjun FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 9 // 27 Sep 2018, 15:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Schumacher is considered to be one of the greatest of all-time

Formula One is the premier single-seater automobile racing event in the world and its rules are governed by Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

The first fully fledged season of Formula 1 was held in the year 1950 with all six races held in Europe.

The first ever Formula 1 driver's champion was Italian Giuseppe Farina of Alfa Romeo team. In the early days, the Grands Prix were held in Europe only.

Although Europe remains the traditional base for most Formula 1 teams and the bulk of the drivers on the grid hailing from Europe, the racing calendar has widely expanded to include races in other continents too.

In the year 2018, 11 of the 21 races have or will take place outside Europe. The Formula 1 Group is a consortium of companies which oversees the commercial interests of the sport.

The group is owned by Liberty Media and the Chief Executive Officer of the Formula 1 Group is Chase Carey. Since 1950, 33 different drivers belonging to 14 different countries have been crowned World Champions. We take a look at the sports' five most successful drivers:

#5 Sebastian Vettel

Vettel won his first Drivers' Championship driving for Red Bull in the year 2010

The German Sebastian Vettel made his debut at the 2007 United States Grand Prix driving for BMW Sauber aged just 19.

Vettel switched over to Toro Rosso and in September 2008, he became the youngest pole-sitter and race winner at the Italian Grand Prix.

His record of the youngest to win an F1 race was eclipsed my Dutchman Max Verstappen at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Vettel won his first Drivers' Championship driving for Red Bull in the year 2010 and he became the youngest Formula 1 World Champion, a feat yet to be broken. He would go on to win four consecutive Driver's Championship titles with Red Bull.

In the year 2013, he won a joint-record of 13 out of the total 18 races including an impressive nine consecutive wins and 15 pole positions. Vettel who has a contract with Ferrari until the 2020 season will hope to add to his tally of four Drivers' Championships.

1 / 5 NEXT